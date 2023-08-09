First whiskey 100% distilled, aged by Dayton Barrel Works to be released

Dayton Barrel Works is releasing its first whiskey that is 100% distilled and aged by the distillery at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

“In the past we have used sourced aged bourbon barrels that we then blend, put in finishing barrels or release as a single barrel to create and build our whiskey and bourbon brands until our Dayton Barrel Works distilled and aged barrels reach maturity,” said owner Peter Hilgeman in a news release. “Rubicon Creek Myth is entirely distilled and aged by Dayton Barrel Works with our proprietary mash bill utilizing the local terroir from high quality small artisan suppliers as well as our custom oak barrel profiles.”

The Rubicon Creek Myth Malt Whiskey Single Barrel is one of a few barrels that will be released this year, Hilgeman said. The distillery is wanting the bulk of their barrels to continue aging.

“Everything has been meticulously selected from the mash bill, local artisan grain supplier, to our custom 3-year-old oak stave air dried barrel with specific char level to create an amazing whiskey that we are excited to share with Dayton,” Hilgeman said.

The whiskey has tasting notes of cinnamon, sandalwood, caramel sweetness, maple and vanilla.

The distillery will release 192 bottles. Retail price is $59.99. Patrons will be able to purchase samples and pours of the Rubicon Creek Myth on Friday at the distillery’s cocktail bar.

To reserve a bottle, click here. For more information about Dayton Barrel Works, visit www.daytonbarrelworks.com or the distillery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Dayton Barrel Works is at 318 E. Second St.