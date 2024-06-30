Fourth of July guide: Dayton area fireworks shows and events

When: Parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. June 29

Location: Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike to Nebraska Avenue/Brandt Pike in Huber Heights

Description: Multiple events after the parade including a car show, flag-raising ceremony and activities at Cloud Park where there will be food vendors, carnival rides, a petting zoo, cornhole, adult drinks and more. Music all day. City fireworks at 10 p.m. (30-minute show).

When: 4-10 p.m. July 3

Location: Village Green Park: 301 Wessel Drive and Harbin Park: 1300 Hunter Road in Fairfield

Description: This celebration has events across two separate parks in Fairfield. From 4-7 p.m. at Village Green Park, there will be a farmers market and food truck. The Cincinnati Circus will also be performing at Village Green park at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., Harbin Park will feature food trucks and activities for families, including live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Harbin Park. Events at both parks are free.

When: 5-10:30 p.m. July 3.

Location: Oxford Community Park: 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford

Description: The Oxford Parks and Recreation Department will be holding their annual Freedom Festival at the Oxford Community Park. This event will feature live music, axe throwing, carriage rides and even a gaga pit. Food from LaRosa’s and other vendors will be available. Parking is $5. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 3

Location: Colonial Park West: 720 N. Broadway St, Lebanon

Description: Colonial Park West will be host to the Light Up Lebanon event July 3. This event will feature live music from The Bourbon Road Band, balloon animals, live animals and more. Parking will be available at the Warren County Fairgrounds.

When: 10 p.m. July 3

Location: Ferncliff Court: 501 W. McCreight Ave, Springfield

Description: The Clark County Parks District’s annual fireworks celebration is slated for sundown (approximately 10 p.m.) July 3. If the show cannot occur July 3, July 8 is the backup date.

When: 10 p.m. July 3

Location: Kettering Field: 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton

Description: The city of Dayton will not be hosting a festival with its lights show this year. It will be closing off East Helena Street and North Bend Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. for the show. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

When: July 3-4

Location: Activities kick off at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Description: Fireworks July 3 at Centerville High School Stadium, Street Fair on July 4 at multiple locations. Full guide at americanafestival.org/street-fair.

When: July 3 and 4

Location: Community Park: 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn. Parade runs from Central Avenue to Main Street.

Description: This multi-day event begins at 4 p.m. July 3 with crafts, food, vendors and more. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. July 4, featuring groups and organizations from across Fairborn. The festivities will resume at 4 p.m. July 4, with the fireworks later that night.

When: 9 a.m. July 4

Location: Parade begins at Lakota East High School: 6840 Lakota Lane

Description: The Liberty Township July 4 parade will start at the Lakota East High School and will travel to the Liberty Junior School.

When: Parade starts at 2 p.m. Fireworks planned for 9:07 p.m. July 4

Location: Gaunt Park: 500 W. South College St., Yellow Springs

Description: The Yellow Spring Chamber of Commerce will have the annual fireworks show the evening of July 4. That afternoon, guests are welcome to come set up chairs for the event, as well as listen to local music and purchase food from trucks. The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting at the Yellow Springs firehouse at 225 Corry St.

When: 3-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Piqua Center: 987 E. Ash St., Piqua

Description: The Piquafest Fourth of July celebration will take place 3-10 p.m. July 4. There will be activities such as axe throwing, bike decorating, kid games and a dunk tank. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 4

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Dayton

Description: Kettering’s Fourth of July celebration has been updated for 2024. There will be additional bounce houses and food trucks, roaming entertainers and music. Kettering is also adding a 12-minute drone show that be synchronized to its fireworks display.

When: 6-11 p.m. July 4

Location: Wax Park 3800 Main St., Moraine

Description: Fourth of July in Moraine will feature activities, food, music and fireworks. This event is being organized by food truck Cali-OH Eats.

When: 6-10:30 p.m. July 4

Location: Rotary Park: 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parade begins at intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road.

Description: Beavercreek’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place 6-10:30 p.m. July 4. Starting off a parade, the event will continue at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park with food trucks, children’s activities and live music. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Location: Springboro High School, 1675 Main St., Springboro

Description: Springboro’s Fourth of July celebration,“Boro Boom!” is at the city’s high school. There will be bounce houses, food trucks and live music from Reel2Reel. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

When: July 4

Location: Kings Island: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Description: Kings Island will be hosting a special Independence Day fireworks show on July 4. The park will also be using a number of lasers, fountain effects and drones for the performance. Kings Island’s firework shows are at 10 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Location: Centennial Park: 321 Union Road, Englewood

Description: Englewood’s Fourth of July event will kick off at 7 p.m. July 4 with music from the Englewood Civic band. The city’s fireworks show will take place at 10 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Location: Steps off from Smith Park in Middletown

Description: Travels down Main Street to Central Avenue, ending at the rail road tracks. The theme for this year’s parade is “Path to the Future: Middletown Independence Today.”

🦅Hamilton Ohio 4th of July Celebration

When: Various times with parade at 10 a.m.

Locations: Parade steps off at 10 a.m. July 4 from the Butler County Fairgrounds, RiversEdge concert (That Arena Rock Show) at 8:30 p.m. (venue open at 6 p.m.), Fireworks shot off from Veterans Park.

Description: Hamilton has a full suite of events planned for July 4. There will be a parade, open historical sites, live music and more. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

When: Noon-11 p.m. July 4-6

Location: Voices of American Museum of Broadcasting, West Chester Twp.

Description: Three-day festival with live music and food vendors. Fireworks are July 5.

When: 4-11 p.m. July 7

Location: 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton

Description: Hosted by the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Preserve, the Old-Fashioned Independence Day will be 4-11 p.m. July 7. This event is $15 and will feature fireworks, live music, games and food trucks.

