Fraze adds more concerts, events to summer lineup

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion has announced more events for its 2023 season.
38 Special and Loverboy will perform Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.
Southern rock band 38 Special is known for hits including “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more.
Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums. Their string of hits includes “Working for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”
Tickets are priced at $65 for Plaza and Orchestra and $45 for Lawn and Terrace.
Boney James and Lalah Hathaway will perform with special guest Damien Escobar on Sunday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Chart-topping jazz/R&B saxophonist Boney James recently released his 18th studio album, “Detour.”
Hathaway, a five-time Grammy winner and daughter of R&B legend Donnie Hathaway, is known for R&B ballads, pop standards and soulful jazz.
Escobar is a two-time Emmy-winning violinist who has collaborated with many artists.
Tickets are priced at $75.50 for Plaza and Center Orchestra, $70.50 for Side Orchestra, and $40.50 for Lawn & Terrace.
That Arena Rock Show will be held Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. This concert is a tribute to classic rock and roll, particularly legendary rock anthems that ruled the airwaves in the ‘70s and ‘80s from artists such as Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses. Tickets are $5 (general admission).
Bacon Fest will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The 10th annual festivities are free and open to the public.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.
The Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.
