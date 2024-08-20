Free ’80s concert this Friday at RiverScape MetroPark

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Starting at 7 p.m., the band Retrobution will be performing covers of classic ‘80s songs from artists such as Duran Duran, The Cars and David Bowie. Their performance will last until 9 p.m.

“This is our second time hosting them [Retrobution] at RiverScape,” said Nick Borders, drector of business operations at the park. “We had a fantastic turn out last year.”

Before the band’s first RiverScape show, “There was kind of a longstanding tradition that we did not like to host cover bands within our concerts series,” Borders said.

This shift proved successful, as approximately 14,000 people showed interest in the event on social media last year.

The event will feature a number of other activities, including kayaking, where guests may boat in the Great Miami River, with fountains launching at the top of the hour.

RiverScape’s interactive fountain will also be active for guests, and additional lawn games will be set up.

The RiverScape Cafe will be open during the festivities, featuring foods such as flatbreads, snacks and desserts available for purchase. The event will also coincide with the park’s happy hour, where select alcoholic drinks will be half-price.

Supplementing the cafe, two food trucks, Say Cheese and El Diablo Grill, will be stationed at the event. Local bake shop Sweet T’s will also be selling desserts at the party.

Approximately 28,000 people are interested in this free, family-friendly event on Facebook alone, ssaid Borders.

How to go

What: ‘80s Party at Dayton RiverScape

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 23; live performance from Retrobution runs 7-9 p.m.

Location: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave, Dayton

More info: 937-275-PARK (7275) or metroparks.org