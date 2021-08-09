Freebie alert: Condado Tacos ‘rewards’ arrive today

In addition, the first 100 people to “download the Condado Tacos app and sign-up for Condado Rewards on Aug. 9 will be automatically awarded a year of free tacos and immediate Best Bud status that includes free chips and salsa monthly, access to limited-edition Condado Tacos swag, new product sneak peeks and exclusive promotional offers throughout the year,” according to a release from the restaurant.

“We’ve long believed our customers deserve to be buds with benefits, and Condado Rewards shares the Condado Tacos celebration of individuality and ‘Enough Yum for Everyone’ spirit with our loyal fans in an exciting and new way,” said Chris Artinian, President and CEO, Condado Tacos. “Condado Tacos serves up incredibly craveable food and drinks, and we can’t wait to bring even more of our tacos and margs - along with perks you can’t get anywhere else - to our buds and new customers alike.”