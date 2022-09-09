Frios Gourmet Pops launches contest to award Dayton area classroom with free popsicles

Frios Gourmet Pops will select one classroom to win based on the nominations describing why the classroom is deserving of the grand prize, the company said.

The gourmet popsicles come in a variety of flavors including cookies and cream, cotton candy, birthday cake, strawberry, strawberry mango, fruit punch, blue raspberry and many more. The company also offers gluten, dye, nut, wheat, soy and dairy free options. No sugar added and vegan options are available as well.

Frios Gourmet Pops has other franchise owners in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

For more information about the contest or to nominate a classroom to win, visit www.friospops.com/backtohappiness/.