Frios Gourmet Pops launches contest to award Dayton area classroom with free popsicles

Dayton area students have a chance to win free popsicles for the school year through Frios Gourmet Pops’ “Back to Happiness” contest.
Frios Gourmet Pops, a food truck specializing in fruity and creamy flavored gourmet popsicles, is encouraging Dayton area students, teachers, school administrators, parents and staff to nominate a local classroom to win a school year-supply of free popsicles.
This includes one popsicle per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 popsicles max per month per nine months, the company said in a press release.
“At Frios, philanthropy is at the root of everything we do, and we’ve been lucky enough to forge genuine partnerships with many schools in Dayton already,” said Armando DeLeon, who owns Frios Gourmet Pops in Dayton with his wife Augustina. “The Back to Happiness contest will continue that mission with a unique twist, and we’re thrilled to give teachers, students and school organizations the chance to start the school year on a sweeter note. We know back-to-school season can be a trying time for many, and spreading some extra happiness with our pops is the least we can do.”
The contest will close Monday, Sept. 19.
Frios Gourmet Pops will select one classroom to win based on the nominations describing why the classroom is deserving of the grand prize, the company said.
The gourmet popsicles come in a variety of flavors including cookies and cream, cotton candy, birthday cake, strawberry, strawberry mango, fruit punch, blue raspberry and many more. The company also offers gluten, dye, nut, wheat, soy and dairy free options. No sugar added and vegan options are available as well.
Frios Gourmet Pops has other franchise owners in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.
For more information about the contest or to nominate a classroom to win, visit www.friospops.com/backtohappiness/.
