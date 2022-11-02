Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

“So very sorry to hear this news,” Susan Stevens said. “My son and I moved to Tennessee in June, but when we lived there we always had a stash of goot in the freezer. Blessings to you!”

“Oh no sorry to hear this I just found out about you and have enjoyed my visits and was spreading the word,” said Ginger Hairston Bryant.

The team at Yagoot had planned to stay open Saturday and Sunday, but they ended up closing after business on Saturday because they said they had underestimated how much their customers would stock up, according to another post on Facebook.

Yagoot was located at 734 N. Main Street Suite B in the Marketplace at Settlers Walk retail center.

The frozen yogurt franchise has locations at Deerfield Town Center, 5843 Deerfield Boulevard in Deerfield Township and Rockwood Commons at 2737 Edmonson Road in Cincinnati. For more information about Yagoot, visit www.yagoot.com.