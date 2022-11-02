BreakingNews
5th man convicted in federal court in kidnapping, death of Dayton man
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
26 minutes ago

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business.

“I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said.

Do you love local food news?

Our new Dayton Food & Dining newsletter is your look inside the local dining scene — where to go for dinner, what’s new and exciting, and where to try the tastiest bites in town. Food writer Natalie Jones gets the scoop. It will launch Nov. 2.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

Customers commented on the Facebook post that they were devastated with the news.

“Breaks my heart!! I love it,” Becky Morgan Webber wrote. “Thank you for having it here!!”

“So very sorry to hear this news,” Susan Stevens said. “My son and I moved to Tennessee in June, but when we lived there we always had a stash of goot in the freezer. Blessings to you!”

“Oh no sorry to hear this I just found out about you and have enjoyed my visits and was spreading the word,” said Ginger Hairston Bryant.

ExploreAsian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery like ours’

The team at Yagoot had planned to stay open Saturday and Sunday, but they ended up closing after business on Saturday because they said they had underestimated how much their customers would stock up, according to another post on Facebook.

Yagoot was located at 734 N. Main Street Suite B in the Marketplace at Settlers Walk retail center.

The frozen yogurt franchise has locations at Deerfield Town Center, 5843 Deerfield Boulevard in Deerfield Township and Rockwood Commons at 2737 Edmonson Road in Cincinnati. For more information about Yagoot, visit www.yagoot.com.

ExploreArcher’s Tavern chili cookoff finds new recipe to be featured on menu

In Other News
1
Asian bakery open near Wright State: ‘In this area there’s no bakery...
2
‘Holly Days’ returning to Dayton Arcade in early December
3
Tickets on sale for ‘Gem City Black Business Bus Tour’ set for Black...
4
Best of Dayton: Rev Cool celebrates 40 years of eclectic tunes as...
5
New restaurant with card shop, memorabilia to open next week at Austin...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top