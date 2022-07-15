GET ACTIVE: Tone It Thursdays emphasize toning, flexibility, strength at Courthouse Square

Space Three instructors are teaching a variety of barre classes – performed without typical barre equipment. The classes are low impact with a focus on toning, flexibility and strength. Barre classes are typically designed to provide a full-body workout, targeting major muscle groups.

“Because these are low-impact classes, barre is suitable for all fitness levels, including beginner,” Deck said.

Benefits of barre fitness include increased strength, endurance, agility and flexibility. But it’s gentle on the joints.

And for Deck, Tone It Thursdays is about more than breaking a sweat.

“We love being part of downtown and meeting new people,” she said. “These events are a great opportunity for us to get out into the community and introduce ourselves.”

And fitness is always more fun with friends.

“We believe working out in a group setting can boost motivation and make exercise fun,” Deck said.

Celebrating the Downtown Dayton community is a priority for Space Three which is located on the first floor of the St. Clair Lofts building. The fitness studio is also participating in the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda Summer Fitness Program, “Fitness Full Circle.”

“We will always jump at the chance to share our love of movement and finding time for self-care with everyone we can,” Deck said. “We work really hard to create a supportive community where people of various ages, backgrounds and fitness levels can come together and sweat it out.”

Tone It Thursdays at Courthouse Square

What: Free 30-minute Barre Bootcamp with Space Three on the third Thursday of each month through September as part of The Square Is Where summer program

When: Classes start at noon on July 21, August 18, September 15

Where: Courthouse Square, Dayton

More: Bring a mat and water

Info: Visit www.downtowndayton.org or The Square Is Where on Facebook for a complete list of upcoming events.