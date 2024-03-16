GMC Sierra 1500 has all the creature comforts

New for this model year GMC has renamed the base 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which is now called TurboMax. There are three additional engines for the Sierra, including two different V8 engines (one 5.3-liter and one 6.2-liter). There’s also a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel engine.

This was the engine in my tester. Yes, it’s the least-powerful engine option (in terms of horsepower), but it has the most available torque. As such, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine produces 305 horsepower and 495 pound-feet of torque. The 10-speed automatic transmission is outstanding, having no noticeable turbo stutter during any gearing.

You can’t discuss a truck without mentioning the trailering capability. This Sierra has a GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) of 7,200 pounds. The actual towing capacity for the four-wheel drive version of the turbodiesel is an impressive 13,000 pounds.

The Sierra looks every bit the part of what a full-size truck is supposed to look like. For those who think some trucks have too much chrome, this Sierra will resonate with you. There’s just enough chrome accents around the front recovery tow hooks and the dual exhaust tips. Otherwise, the Sierra looks the part of a high-end pickup truck with a stout appearance and posture.

You can’t discuss the Sierra without bringing up the tailgate. Tailgate technology has advanced throughout the segment with each manufacturer focusing on this area to have the biggest talking points. Certainly, the MultiPro tailgate helps to expand the cargo bed volume with its versatility. The MultiPro tailgate has six different configurations and not only expands the cargo area, but serves other purposes for work and play. For example, my tester had speakers available through the tailgate with the MultiPro Audio System by Kicker.

As far as bed-size options, the Sierra is available in three different sizes: 5 feet 8 inches, 6 feet 6 inches and 8 feet. (My tester had a spray-on bed liner as well.)

Getting into trucks can sometimes be a challenge. The Sierra has retractable running boards to making getting in and out of the truck super easy. Once inside, the higher-end Sierra shows off the luxury. There are full-grain leather seats, heated seats throughout and cooled front seats. Most impressive are the massaging seats for both driver and front passenger.

I thoroughly enjoyed the different massage options and then took the enjoyment even further by letting the Super Cruise technology take over while I enjoyed the massage. More on that below.

GM’s infotainment system is one of my favorites. It’s presented cleanly on a 13.4-inch touchscreen. This may seem large and overwhelming, but the way it’s placed and designed it seems to flow well. A 12-speaker Bose sound system has great sound quality for the relatively quiet cabin.

When it comes to fuel economy, the turbodiesel is the most fuel-efficient offering for the Sierra. It has an EPA rating of 23 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. For a truck with that much torque and towing ability, along with four-wheel drive, you won’t find better fuel economy in a non-hybrid non-electric vehicle.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate

Price/As tested price................................................ $82,500/$85,540

Mileage.......................................... 23 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel inline six

Horsepower................................. 305 hp/495 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 10-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Four-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Roanoke, IN