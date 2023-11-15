Halal Burgers opens in Washington Twp.

Halal Burgers has opened its doors at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House.

The fast-casual restaurant serves burgers, wings and chicken tenders using halal meat; in addition, the eatery also offers fries, shakes and soft drinks. And don’t forget to try their special sauce, which is similar to a chipotle aioli.

Abbad Tahir, who operates the restaurant with his two brothers, said it’s very rare to find halal burgers in Ohio.

“Halal meat is meat that is permissible for Muslims to consume,” Tahir said. “For our beef or our chicken, the animal is slaughtered in a way that the three main veins are cut. The person who slaughters the animal has to be Muslim, and he blesses the animal before he slaughters it and lets the blood drain out.”

That process makes the meat halal or permissible for Muslims to eat.

Tahir recalled growing up and always wanting a place to get good quality, American burgers made with halal meat. That same desire inspired his two brothers to open Halal Burgers.

For those who don’t need their meat to be halal, Tahir said they can expect good quality meat.

Since opening on Monday, Tahir said the response has been great. The restaurant is located next to Madni Mart, which offers halal meat and Indo-Pak groceries. In the back, they have a meat shop where they sell goat and lamb meat from Tahir’s cousin’s farm in Columbus.

Halal Burgers offers dine-in, carryout or delivery via DoorDash. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.