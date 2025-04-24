‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ Dayton Ballet spring concert among shows to see across Dayton region in May

May 3, Dayton Philharmonic

Tony-nominated pop/jazz singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, who wrote the theme song for the CBS sitcom “The Nanny,” joins DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman and the Philharmonic for a night of showstoppers and ballads made famous by such legends as Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Patti LuPone and Liza Minnelli among others.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $12.50-$101.50. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

May 3-18, Dayton Playhouse

Featuring songs by Meredith Willson (“The Music Man”), this classic 1960 musical exploring love, romance, class and resilience tells the rags-to-riches story of Molly and Leadville Johnny Brown in early 20th century Colorado.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$20. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Children of Eden

May 8-June 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

“Wicked” composer Stephen Schwartz’s 1991 musical “Children of Eden” is based on the Book of Genesis. Featuring a script by John Caird (“Les Misérables”), the inspiring musical chronicles the stories of Adam, Eve, Cain, Abel, and Noah as they navigate life and the consequences of their decisions under the loving, watchful eye of Father. With a group of Storytellers guiding as narrators, themes of love, disillusionment, jealousy, prejudice, hope, faith and community prove impactful and relatable.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $39-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert

May 9-10, Schuster Center

This concert features the film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” chronicling Harry’s second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in high-definition, on a giant screen, while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ dynamic score.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $62-$138. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Pointes of View

May 9-10, Dayton Ballet

Classical and contemporary ballet takes the spotlight in a showcase of choreography from the legendary George Balanchine to a world premiere choreographed by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $5-$91.50. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

In Praise of Peace

May 18, Bach Society of Dayton

Bach Society of Dayton’s final concert of the season features “Magnificat in D Major,” “Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major” and “Utrecht Te Deum and Jubilate.” Guest soloists are soprano Jackie Stevens, alto Lauren McCallister, tenor Tony Burdette and bass Mike Young. Concertmaster Aurelian Oprea will guest conduct.

How to go: 4 p.m. at Kettering Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$30. Visit bachsocietyofdayton.org.

Between Riverside and Crazy

May 23-June 8, Dayton Theatre Guild

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play concerns a retired New York City police officer struggling to hold on to one of the last great rent-stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive. “Fresh grief, old wounds and sketchy new houseguests collide in a final ultimatum.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of 8 p.m. May 24) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguid.org.

Concert for Peace

May 29, Sarajevo Philharmonic and Dayton Philharmonic

World-renowned conductor Marin Alsop joins forces with the Sarajevo Philharmonic and Dayton Philharmonic to honor the Dayton Peace Accords in conjunction with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Spring Parliamentary Assembly. Selections include Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

How to go: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $12-$35. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Much Ado About Nothing

May 30-June 8, Shakespeare in the Heights

Shakespeare’s classic comedy tells an engaging tale of romance, treachery, humor and misunderstanding.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays at the Eichelberger Amphitheater at the Heights, 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Stone benches are built into the amphitheater and ground level seating is available on the stage. Audiences are invited to bring blankets, cushions or stadium chairs for comfort. Visit Shakespeareith.org or facebook.com/shakespeareith.

Saving Cinderella

May 30-June 1, Springboro Performing Arts Center

A staged reading of this new musical spin on the Cinderella tale will be presented before moving on to a developmental industry reading in New York City under the leadership of executive producer Harmony Harris, recently named to the Broadway Women’s Fund “Women to Watch on Broadway” list.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. All tickets are by donation. Visit facebook.com/BoroTheatre.

MORE ARTS NEWS

