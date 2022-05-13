Heart Mercantile to hold grand opening celebration featuring pop-up shops

An Oregon District-based boutique and gift shop is ready to celebrate this weekend as they settle into their new storefront.
Heart Mercantile, previously located at 438 E. Fifth St., has moved to 601 E. Fifth St., across from Trolley Stop and in between Puff Apothecary and Clash.
The grand opening celebration is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. The celebration will feature several local vendors set up in front of the store.
“Come see our new shop along with all of these amazing local vendors that will popped up out front,” Heart Mercantile said on their event page.
Here is a list of the local vendors and what time they will be at the store:
Friday (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Harlow & Helios
- Taryn Penrose Photography + Art
- Purrfect Additions
- Gem City Laser
- Savage Stitcher
- DIY DYT
Saturday
- Om Essentials (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Regenerate Gardening (noon to 3 p.m.)
- Jen Rattiner (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Bonita (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
- DIY DYT (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Speakeasy Treats (noon to 6 p.m.)
Heart Mercantile was originally opened in 2015 by Brittany Smith. It is now co-owned by Smith, Kait Gilcher and Carly Short.
The new Fifth Street location gives the boutique 1,200 square feet of space, which is about double the size of the previous storefront.
The store will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To learn more about Heart Mercantile, visit www.heartmercantile.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page.
