Here is when the Reds Caravan will be in this area

The annual Reds Caravan is set to take place from Jan. 22 to 27 and will feature current and former Reds players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters, front-office staff, and mascots making appearances at locations throughout Reds Country.

Last year, the return of the caravan after a hiatus due to COVID kicked off at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton where more than 500 attended.

1 / 43 Reds minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick speaks to the crowd during the Reds Caravan stop at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Hamilton. The West Tour fan stops in Ohio and Indiana include major league infielder Jose Barrero, minor league outfielder Austin Hendrick, manager David Bell, alumni Corky Miller, broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Brian Giesenschlag and mascot Rosie Red. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

At all stops on the caravan, fans will be able to participate in question and answer and autograph sessions, along with learning more about what’s ahead for the 2024 season at Great American Ball Park.

Stops will include public events at malls and other destinations, along with special appearances at several schools around Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia.

Times for the tour have not yet been set.

The caravan tour is broken up into short geographic tours. The Central Tour starts this year’s caravan on Jan. 22 at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on North B Street in Hamilton. The second leg is on Jan. 23 at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

The West Tour will be in Indiana on Jan. 24 and 25 at Evansville and Indianapolis and the East Tour will be in West Virginia on Jan. 25 and 26 in Charleston and Huntington.

The North Tour is in Ohio. A stop in Columbus is set for Jan. 26, and in Dayton and Lima on Jan. 27.

The South Tour is in Kentucky with a stop in Louisville on Jan. 26 and Bowling Green and Lexington on Jan. 27.