History-centric exhibit promises ‘rich visual experience’ at Edward A. Dixon Gallery

“I want to give the viewer a rich visual experience to which the historical references add depth and dimension,” Kukla said.

Part of that experience involves storytelling using iconic historical and pop culture figures like Alexander the Great, Marilyn Monroe and ancient gods and goddesses. Her paintings “celebrate their continued power and meaning in our present,” according to the gallery. Kukla demonstrates how history is still alive and present in the world through her work.

She also incorporates ancient maps, constellations and Grecian plants, giving her work extra dimension and depth.

The gallery will hold an opening reception Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during downtown Dayton’s First Friday festivities. In addition, Kukla will give an artist talk and watercolor masterclass workshop at the gallery on Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Cynthia Kukla’s “Separating the Earth from the Heavens” exhibit

When: Friday, June 2 through Saturday, July 15. The opening reception is slated June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

More Information: For additional details, visit https://eadgallery.com/.