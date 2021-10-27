HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: Downtown Dayton holiday tree to arrive at Courthouse Square

The days are getting shorter and the air crisper, signaling that it’s time for downtown Dayton to be adorned with the perfect tree in preparation for the holiday season.
Donated by Dayton resident Marsha Gebhardt from her property, the tree chosen to star as The Dayton Holiday Festival tree will be arriving at Courthouse Square, 2700 Theodore Ave., Dayton, on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Courthouse Square around noon.
The Dayton Holiday Festival committee began its search back in August for the tree that will be the centerpiece of Courthouse Square this holiday season. The selected tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights during the holiday season.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Guidelines
These were the guidelines for the perfect tree, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership:
- The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
- Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.
- The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.
The winning tree was selected by a search crew at the end of October. PSC Crane and Rigging transport the tree to Courthouse Square at no expense to the owners. The owners will also be recognized during the official tree lighting.
The Grande Illumination Tree Lighting
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Be sure you don’t miss the official tree lighting ceremony, called the Grande Illumination Tree Lighting, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 26. The tree lighting ceremony will be followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.
For more information about the Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights and the 49th annual Dayton Holiday Festival and tree, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.