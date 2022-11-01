‘Holly Days’ returning to Dayton Arcade in early December

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Culture Works is curating live holiday entertainment throughout the three-day event. According to the press release, a full schedule will be announced the fist week of December.

“I think the artists have just as much fun creating and performing for Holly Days as the guests do watching them,” said Lisa Hanson, president and CEO for Culture Works. “Our creative community really knows how to activate these spaces inside the Arcade and captivate a crowd. We’re thrilled to help bring even more performances and local artists to Holly Days in 2022!”

Holly Days was first featured in 1992 and 1993 by the City of Dayton. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during the holiday celebrations, the press release said. Holly Days was one of the last events held inside the Arcade before it shuttered. When renovations began in 2019, the construction crew removed holiday lights that still remained from the last Holly Days.

For more event information, vendor list, and entertainment schedule, visit arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s social media pages.