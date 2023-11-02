‘Holly Days’ returns to Dayton Arcade in December

The Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda will once again transform into a winter wonderland in early December with an artisan market, featuring holiday shopping from over 30 vendors and much more.

“Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by AES Ohio” is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 7, and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. This event is free and open to the public.

Besides a variety of vendors in the Rotunda event space, guests can expect additional vendors, a community Lego Build hosted by Brixilated and a cash bar in The Tank Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. The Contemporary Dayton will also have its CoSHOP available, featuring a rotating selection of items curated by its team of art lovers, historians, book nerds and décor enthusiasts, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners, which organizes the event with Culture Works.

“In a city founded on the creativity of innovators, Holly Days at the Arcade keeps that tradition alive by supporting the small-business community not just during the holidays but all year round,” said Samantha Hughes, owner of Riley Street Merchants and a past Holly Days vendor. “To showcase the talents of this city and to give vendors a chance to shine and be seen — that is a gift beyond measure and appreciated by us all.”

There will be live entertainment throughout the three-day event curated by Culture Works. This is in addition to daily holiday character entertainment from Fairy Godmother Events.

This year’s organizers have added a Community Carol at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and family-friendly trivia in the Tank event space every evening at 5 p.m.

“We’re very excited to present such a multi-faceted event,” said Megan Dunn Peters, Arcade community manager for Cross Street Partners. “From interactive experiences to small-business shopping to toasting the holidays with friends in the Rotunda, there is truly something for the whole family to enjoy.”

If you’re hungry during the event, the Arcade’s full-service restaurants, Gather by Ghostlight and Est! Est!! Est!!!, will be open for happy hour, dinner and drinks. There will also be food trucks on Fourth Street in front of the Arcade’s main entrance.

“Holly Days at the Arcade” is partnering with Five Rivers MetroParks’ “Sunset at the Market” at 2nd Street Market to provide a comprehensive downtown holiday shopping experience on Thursday, Dec. 7, the release said. The Greater Dayton RTA is providing a free shuttle service between the two events from 5:15 to 9 p.m.

“We’re grateful to our sponsor AES Ohio and numerous other community partners for helping to make Holly Days at the Arcade a magical holiday experience for both local Daytonians and regional visitors,” Dunn Peters said.

For more event information, a vendor list or entertainment schedule, visit www.arcadedayton.com or the Dayton Arcade’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.