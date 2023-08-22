Hollywood Gaming Dayton to host Ohio Lottery’s ‘Cash Explosion Road Show’

BreakingNews
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will host Ohio Lottery’s “Cash Explosion Road Show” on Saturday, Sept. 9 with gates opening at 9 a.m.

“The racetrack will showcase several food trucks while attendees play games to win gift cards and CE (’Cash Explosion’) merchandise,” stated a Hollywood Gaming press release. “Four lucky attendees will be selected to play as contestants on the shows we are taping and an additional $25,000 in cash prizes will be given away to audience members who place eligible entry tickets into the drawing drum.”

“Cash Explosion” multipliers are available in $1, $2 and $5 price points, and when you scratch these tickets, you could win cash or an entry for the show.

During the road show, one contestant will win the top prize of $100,000, the release said. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to bring their non-expired “Cash Explosion” entry tickets to be entered into the live drawing happening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets must be deposited by 1 p.m.

“Cash Explosion” can be seen on the lottery website at 7:30 p.m. every Saturday. For more information, visit www.ohiolottery.com/Games/cash-explosion-show.

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

