Hotel Versailles, restaurant launch chauffeur service to Dayton

Hotel Versailles is launching a complimentary luxury chauffeur experience this summer for Dayton residents to dine at the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant concept without having to worry about the drive.

“Although we are only about 45 minutes from Dayton, we didn’t want the distance to deter anyone from coming and dining or staying with us,” said Executive Chef Aaron Allen. “The AmuseBus is a comfortable and luxurious way to experience Hotel Versailles and Silas without the drive.”

“AmuseBUS — Dayton’s ticket to fine dining”

“AmuseBUS — Dayton’s ticket to fine dining” kicks off Thursday, June 29 and will run every Thursday evening until the end of August. Pick-up will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Dayton Art Institute with drop-off planned for approximately 10:30 p.m. During the ride, guests can expect a custom playlist, the hotel’s signature scents, house sparkling wine and a handful of surprises and delights.

The round-trip immersive experience is free to those who book a dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. Guest will also have the option to book the Ohio Staycation package to reserve an overnight stay and return chauffeur service the next morning.

“Guests can enjoy the ease of getting to and from the property, and immerse themselves in experiencing a unique and truly incredible upscale farm-supplied culinary and beverage experience located in rural Ohio,” said Jack Olshan, director of hospitality at Hotel Versailles. “We wanted to develop an enticing incentive for the Dayton market to enjoy this culinary gem in their own backyard — the first of its kind in the region.”

Hotel Versailles

Hotel Versailles, located in the heart of downtown Versailles, sits at a site that holds over 150 years of hospitality history. A hotel has occupied 22 N. Center St. since 1865 when Isaac Marker built the Golden Eagle. Before Hotel Versailles opened in May 2022, it was previously the Inn at Versailles, which was destroyed by a fire in 2019.

The boutique hotel features 30 rooms and suites, meeting areas and event spaces along with Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. The property is near the Eldora Speedway, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, The Winery at Versailles and other popular eateries, museums, nature preserves and boutique shops.

Executive Chef Aaron Allen

Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails is run by Allen, who is a Dayton native. Allen graduated from Northridge High School in 1999 and went on to study at Wright State University.

“I always loved food and cooking and cooked throughout my teen years in busy Dayton kitchens. Eventually the love of food overcame the rest and having the opportunity to cook and learn from Anne Kearney was what catapulted me into this current trajectory,” Allen said. “I haven’t looked back since.”

Kearney, a Dayton native who became the most awarded chef in the region’s history, was the owner and chef at Rue Dumaine, which closed its doors in 2017.

“I was immediately drawn to the intensity and culture. The sounds, scents, and flavors especially held a romance for me and this grew as I progressed. I remember specifically the first time I smelled the intoxicating aroma of brown butter (beurre noisette). I didn’t even know butter could be intentionally browned back then,” Allen said. “Once I began working with Anne and her team it was an entirely different world.”

He recalled that he clicked instantly with Kearney and her love of classic French cuisine was infectious.

“Her team was dedicated and intense,” Allen said. “I was drawn to the fire, the noise, the intensity of the service, and the passion most of all. This is what I fell in love with that took me to other kitchens.”

Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails

At Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails Allen works closely with Hotel Versailles’ own on-site farmer Katie Bensman to curate a menu based on what is growing each season.

“Our concept stands out based on the creative collaboration from our chefs and the incredible produce from our farm and local partners. Outside of our farm at Sycamore Bridge we source everything from a 50 mile radius,” Allen said. “We cook what grows in that season and when its gone we change the dishes.”

Allen doesn’t worry about classifying the restaurant’s food into a certain cuisine, but noted he does like the phrase “global comfort food.”

“I try to look at the season first and what produce I’m responsible to utilize and the kinds of proteins I think balance our menus and offer the guests variation in choices and experience,” Allen said. “The food is highly creative and unique and is unlike food you’ll find anywhere else. The world of cuisine is so huge I feel like people want to experience something for their money more than they can do at home and outside of a familiar framework. Instead of just ricotta gnocchi you’ll find gnocchi made from nettles and other greens from our farm. You’ll find spaetzle made with dill and corn bread infused with basil. Every dish is a platform that must have a balance of salty, bitter, sweet, sour, umami and for me it has to be craveable leaving you wanting more.”

The restaurant also offers a six course tasting menu with wine or cocktail pairings for guests to experience more of the menu in a single visit.

“We have had an excellent response from the surrounding areas even bringing in a regular audience from the Dayton and Columbus area. With the Amusebus we hope to draw in a new larger audience who can experience Silas and spread the word about that what we have to offer,” Allen said.

Those interested in making a reservation for the experience, should call the hotel concierge at 937-526-3020. The Dayton Art Institute plans to offer a discounted art experience for those who book the chauffeur service on the same day. For more information about Hotel Versailles, visit www.hotelversaillesohio.com.