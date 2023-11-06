How to enter Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest

After a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dayton Daily News is bringing back its yearly holiday cookie contest with a new twist.

The newspaper is looking for those in the Dayton area to submit their best, easy-to-follow holiday cookie recipe. Here is the new twist: Our staff will make the cookies instead of having contestants bring a dozen cookies to our office due to post-COVID and security precautions.

The Dayton Daily News has held a holiday cookie contest since 1990, and bakers from across the region have submitted thousands of recipes over those three decades.

Here’s how you can enter:

Email the recipe with exact measurements and instructions to food and dining writer Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com. Please include your first and last name, the city you reside in and a brief description about how you came across the cookie recipe and what makes it special to you. Also include your phone number and email in case our team has additional questions. If you are a winner, that’s how you will be notified.

What will happen next:

Those interested in submitting a recipe have until Nov. 17.

Our team will choose 10 of the cookie recipes to bake. The judges will then try the cookies the week of Dec. 4 and a first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected. The winners will be contacted before the end of the day Dec. 8, and a story will be published in the newspaper Dec. 13, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

Frequently asked questions:

Do I have to share my recipe to the public? If you plan to submit a recipe, you must be OK with us sharing your recipe to the public.

Entrants must be 18 or older, live in the Dayton Daily News circulation area and be home bakers. No professional bakers or chefs.

The first-place winner receives a $100 Kroger gift card. The second-place winner receives a $75 Kroger gift card and the third-place winner receives a $50 Kroger gift card.

Who should I contact with questions? Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.