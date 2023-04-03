I Heart Ice Cream opens inside Rabbit Hole Books for spring break

Cortes said they are offering a limited menu with the addition of coffee and bubble tea. Bubble tea is exclusively available at this location.

I Heart Ice Cream launched in May 2021 via its mobile ice cream cart and expanded in Nov. 2021 to 2nd Street Market. In addition to operating its mobile cart for private and public events, the business continues to operate at 2nd Street Market Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit www.ihearticecream.org or the shop’s Facebook page.