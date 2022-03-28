Irish-Catholic family comedy up next at Loft Theatre

Set in 1973, the play concerns the cash-strapped, Irish-Catholic O’Sheas, trying to make ends meet while coping with a school scandal. When 19-year-old Linda O’Shea, the narrator, attempts to re-enact the most turbulent day of her life, she recalls an “incident” that occurred when the family’s overbearing priest, Father Lovett, overhears a conversation between her and her sister about puberty.

Staged by New York-based director Margarett Perry, the play features Dayton native Cecily Dowd as Linda, Christine Brunner as hardworking mom Josephine “Jo” Shea, Mierkta Girten as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” O’Shea, Jason Podplesky in multiple roles including the patriarch Mike O’Shea and the aforementioned Father Lovett, and Columbus native Lizzie Huelscamp, making her Human Race debut as younger sister, Becky O’Shea.