dayton-daily-news logo
X

Irish-Catholic family comedy up next at Loft Theatre

Human Race Theatre Company presents "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" April 14-May 1 at the Loft Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Human Race Theatre Company presents "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help" April 14-May 1 at the Loft Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

Seattle playwright Katie Forgette’s nostalgic comedy “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” will receive its local premiere April 14-May 1 courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company at the Loft Theatre.

Set in 1973, the play concerns the cash-strapped, Irish-Catholic O’Sheas, trying to make ends meet while coping with a school scandal. When 19-year-old Linda O’Shea, the narrator, attempts to re-enact the most turbulent day of her life, she recalls an “incident” that occurred when the family’s overbearing priest, Father Lovett, overhears a conversation between her and her sister about puberty.

Staged by New York-based director Margarett Perry, the play features Dayton native Cecily Dowd as Linda, Christine Brunner as hardworking mom Josephine “Jo” Shea, Mierkta Girten as liberal Aunt Theresa “Terri” O’Shea, Jason Podplesky in multiple roles including the patriarch Mike O’Shea and the aforementioned Father Lovett, and Columbus native Lizzie Huelscamp, making her Human Race debut as younger sister, Becky O’Shea.

ExploreOSCARS RECAP: 6 takeaways from Hollywood’s biggest night

Perry’s creative team includes scenic designer Eric Moore, lighting designer John Rensel, costumer Janet G. Powell, sound designer Julian Crocamo, and stage manager Jacquelyn Duncan.

Special performances:

Pay What You CAN: Wed. Apr. 13 at 8 p.m. - benefits The Foodbank and Project Hope.

Sawbuck Sunday: Sun. Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. - $10 tickets available. 5:30 p.m. at the door.

While We’re On the Subject: Sun. Apr. 24 - audience discussion follows 2 p.m. matinee.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

In Other News
1
OSCARS RECAP: 6 takeaways from Hollywood’s biggest night
2
Dayton Opera Star Recital to showcase countertenor John Holiday
3
Wright State prepares for in-person return of festive ArtsGala
4
Looking for a fish fry? Here’s where to find one
5
Dayton-produced podcast reaches fans with lurid topics, friendly...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top