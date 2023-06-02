It’s National Donut Day: Where to score a free one in Dayton area

National Donut Day is today, June 2, and several shops across the Miami Valley are celebrating with free donuts and prizes.
The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago in 1938 by The Salvation Army as a fundraiser to help those in need during The Great Depression.
According to the organization’s website, The Salvation Army has a long history with donuts. In 1917, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to bring a light of hope and happiness to soldiers on the battlefield. Soldiers would stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat (donuts) baked by the Lassies, the website stated.
Here is a list of businesses celebrating National Donut Day:
🍩Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood
Details: For every dozen of donuts purchased, customers will be entered to win a dozen of donuts each week for one year. For every half dozen purchased, customers will receive a free treat coupon to use on their next visit.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍩Baker Benji’s
Location: 700 Troy St., Dayton
Details: Glazed donuts will be $1. If customers mention the bakery’s Facebook, they will receive one free donut with every dozen purchased.
More info: Visit the bakery’s Facebook page.
🍩Bill’s Donut Shop
Location: 268 N. Main St., Centerville
Details: Bill’s Donut Shop is giving away one free strawberry cream shortcake donut per person, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.
🍩The Donut Haus Bakery
Location: 305 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: If you purchase a dozen, you will get one free donut.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍩Duck Donuts
Location: 1200 Brown St., Dayton
Details: Customers can enjoy a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop. No purchase is necessary.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍩Glazed Donut Eatery
Location: 607 N. Detroit St., Xenia
Details: Glazed Donut Eatery is giving away one free regular donut with each dozen purchased.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍩Hole N One Donuts
Location: 2739 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine
Details: For National Donut Day, customers will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win five different prizes: one free variety dozen for six months, one free variety dozen for three months, one free variety dozen, Hole N One 20-ounce tumbler or a T-shirt.
The shop is also offering a free donut for every dozen purchased.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
🍩Jim’s Donut Shop
Location: 122 E. National Road, Vandalia
Details: If customers buy a drink, they will receive one free regular donut, while supplies last.
🍩Stan the Donut Man
Location: 1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
Details: If you purchase a dozen or half dozen, you will get one free donut.
More info: Visit the shop’s Facebook page.
Is your business celebrating National Donut Day? Send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.
