January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding

After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.

The new restaurant has opened in the building that previously housed El Greco’s Pizza Villa, a restaurant with a long-standing reputation in the Dayton community.

D’oir’s Restaurant has a variety of menu items including loaded baked potatoes, pizza, chili, tuna nachos, burgers and more. The loaded baked potatoes can come topped with turkey and chili, steak and shrimp, chicken and broccoli or several other variations. Lewis said the restaurant will also feature Soul Food Thursdays.

The restaurant also offers 10 percent discounts for students, seniors and veterans. Delivery is available in Dayton and Trotwood.

Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern

A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg.

Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.

Shamburger said customers can expect a natural, smoked flavor in all of the meats. Customer favorites include porkchops and bourbon chicken. He also explained the bourbon chicken is smoked with an apple wood for a unique flavor.

Big A BBQ & Grill features daily specials like $0.60 wings on Monday, $5 pulled pork sandwiches on Wednesday, $2 hamburgers on Thursday and all-you-can-eat fish on Friday. Side items include baked mac and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw. The restaurant also has live entertainment.

Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg

Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years.

The restaurant is located at 17 S. Main Street in the space that previously housed Mz. Pickles for nearly 12 years. The sandwich shop closed in November.

David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa, said their most popular items thus far have been bourbon chicken, rice and beans, jambalaya and gumbo.

“Some people are afraid that things are going to be real spicy, but here at Rajun Cajun we make everything for the casual person and then if people want it spicy, we take it up to that,” said Vaughn.

Other items on the menu include The Big Easy Sampler, which includes bourbon chicken, sausage, rice and beans and jambalaya. They also have sandwiches, burritos, po-boy sandwiches and side items.

El Rancho Grande opens in Englewood

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina held a grand opening Jan. 18 for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.

Garibaldi Rodriguez, El Rancho Grande president of operations, previously told this news outlet the company wanted to open a restaurant in the Englewood space for a while. The closest location in the local chain is in Huber Heights.

“Englewood is going to be growing really fast for the next couple of years and there’s going to be a lot of development in that area,” said Rodriguez. “We want to take advantage now that there is an opportunity for us to open one of our locations there.”

Old Scratch Pizza now open in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza opened its third Dayton-area location Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Beavercreek.

The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21.

Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in downtown Dayton and Centerville, Old Scratch Beavercreek features seating for 150 guests in a communal beer-hall style setting and a 16-seat bar, with 20 rotating taps of regional craft beers, a press release from Old Scratch said.

The restaurant has plans to open a fourth location in the former Troy Fire Department station located at 19 East Race St. in the heart of downtown. Expected opening is by early summer.

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend.

James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.

Williams previously owned Double Deuce at 17 Brandt St. in Dayton from 2009 to 2017 and Double Deuce Family Pizzeria at 5186 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights from 2018 to 2020.

Flying Pig Tavern features a full service bar and thin-crust pizza made with a specialty sauce from a vendor in California. Williams said guests can choose one of their two specialty pizzas or build their own. Specialty pizzas include a taco pizza or a buffalo chicken pizza drizzled in ranch.

El Toro relocates to The Greene, plans to add patio

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center.

Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told Dayton.com their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Jan. 9.

The family-owned Mexican restaurant features several elements throughout the space to give customers a look into their culture. One of the main areas has a layout similar to a hacienda. Alvarez explained a hacienda is a large house in Mexico that features a patio surrounded by balconies and a garden or fountain in the middle. El Toro has recreated two balconies on each side of the room with Mexican-styled decorations and a handmade tree in the middle.

Alvarez said they have plans to add a patio to the rear of the building by summer.

Crumbl Cookies opens in Huber Heights

The owners of the Beavercreek Crumbl Cookies store opened a new location in Huber Heights on Jan. 13.

The Huber Heights store is located at 8288 Old Troy Pike in the North Heights Plaza. The space is a newly created unit next to Premier Health Urgent Care.

“We have been enriched by the open hearts and generosity of the Greater Dayton community,” said Eric Stringham, who owns the store with his wife, Kendra. “Along with our four kids, we are counting down the days to open our doors and share the joy of Crumbl with our friends and community in Huber Heights.”

The couple moved to the Dayton area in the summer of 2021 to spread their love of Crumbl Cookies with their community, according to a press release.

New Asian buffet with hibachi, sushi opens near Dayton Mall

Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet, a new Asian buffet, is now open at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp.

The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Golden Corral. Golden Corral opened in July 2000 and shut it doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Signage was stripped from the building in July 2020.

“We offer a traditional Asian buffet dining experience plus some extras with an extensive sushi bar and a hibachi grill,” said manager Oscar Chen. “Anyone that wants a taste of Asian cuisine they can come here and get a taste of Japanese food, Chinese food and everything in between.

The all-you-can-eat buffet features anything from Fried Rice, Lo Mein, General Tso’s Chicken, Honey Chicken, Dragon Rolls, California Rolls and Dynamite Fried Rolls to Macaroni and Cheese, Pizza, Desserts and much more, Chen explained. He said they have something for everybody.

Dunkin’ opens new location in Englewood

The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is currently in its soft opening stage, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company.

“We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches wind,” Remke said. “It was evident in our first week open that the people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival.”

The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ is located in a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Englewood coffee shop has a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

RESTAURANTS COMING SOON:

Bubble tea shop moving into former Dayton coffee bar

Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck will soon open a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, owner Nicole Cornett confirmed.

Cornett said Billie Gold Bubble Tea is expected to open in March at 732 Watervliet Ave. where Press Coffee Bar was previously located.

Press Coffee Bar’s last day at that spot was Jan. 20. The owner of Press Coffee Bar, Janell Barker, told Dayton.com they plan to continue to operate at 257 Wayne Ave.

Cornett said she is looking forward to having a regular spot for her customers, who can expect the same menu with some new drinks and unique snacks. She added that they will still operate the food truck but plans to change how often and where.

New brewery specializing in lagers coming to Enon next year

New Enon Brewing, a new brewery focusing on lagers, is expected to open June 2024 in Enon, according to owner Jon Vanderglas.

Vanderglas, who owns the brewery with his wife, Shelley Wiley, said it will be located at 160 N. Xenia St. He explained the property is currently a residential rental he plans to gut and turn into a taproom with an outdoor patio.

New Enon Brewing is expected to have eight to 12 taps for customers to enjoy there or take home in howlers and growlers, Vanderglas said. He also plans to have food trucks on site.

Buffalo Wild Wings to open location in Xenia

A sports bar known for its sauces and seasonings has plans to open a location in Xenia.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Xenia Wing Co. LLC DBA Buffalo Wild Wings applied for a D-5 permit on Jan. 13 for a center lot off of Hospitality Drive.

Steve Brodsky, economic development coordinator for the city of Xenia, confirmed Buffalo Wild Wings is planned for a lot that sits between Lowe’s Home Center and Wal-Mart.

“The plans they submitted for their zoning application calls for a 6,000-square-foot restaurant, plus an outdoor patio,” Brodsky said.

He added there is sufficient space on the site for additional development. However they have not been made aware of any additional plans at this time.

I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore

I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton.

Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2.

Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore with thousands of books for all ages costing $1 each, kicked off its soft opening Dec. 14 before they began to expand into the space next door. A grand opening is slated Feb. 2. with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 4 p.m.

I Heart Ice Cream plans to expand its menu to include coffee and tea to cater to guests on the go, Cortes said. She explained they will continue to serve rolled ice cream, milkshakes and bubble waffles.

Englewood coffee shop to open second location

Cafe 19, an Englewood coffee shop that opened in Oct. 2019, is expanding this year with a second location in West Milton.

The West Milton spot, located at 7 S. Miami St., will be a traditional coffee house without a full kitchen or drive-thru, said co-owner Dillon Allen. He said customers can expect their Englewood coffee menu with coffee flights, locally made pastries and bagels and the ability to order ahead.

He added the new spot will have more tables for guests to sit and wind down.

The West Milton coffee shop is expected to open in April or May, Allen said. He added Cafe 19 has plans to open a coffee trailer later this year and a third location by next year.

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton.

Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April.

She said the restaurant is a franchise store, not a company store, so there wasn’t much information she could provide.

The 24-hour breakfast chain, known for its all-star special that includes waffles and hash browns, will sit near CVS Pharmacy and Fifth Third Bank. The restaurant is across the street from Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Downtown Dayton chef to open hot dog cart in March

Chef Ashley Ashbrook of Blind Bob’s in the Oregon District is opening a hot dog cart in March in downtown Dayton with plans to travel to different events.

The hot dog cart, named Blind Dogs, will feature quarter pound all beef hot dogs and quarter pound King Kold Meats’ sausages with a variety of toppings, Ashbrook explained. He said he will have cheese, chili, onions, sauerkraut, sautéed peppers, pickled jalapenos, banana peppers, different kinds of mustard and more.

As Ashbrook plans to get the cart up and running by the beginning of March, he said he will be stepping away from his daily chef duties as Blind Bob’s. He added he will still be a part of Blind Bob’s in some way but not as a full-time chef.

Blind Dogs is expected to set up in the Oregon District on Fridays and Saturdays in addition to special events. He said customers will also be able to find him at Toxic Brew Company, Yellow Cab Tavern events and possibly other local businesses.

New brewery, kombuchery plans to open in Englewood

A new brewery and kombuchery featuring a garden with around 300 different plant species is expected to open this summer in Englewood.

Full Circle Brewgarden is located at 324 Union Blvd. next to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard and The Cookieologist and Slide Thru’s ghost kitchen concept featuring Chicken Head’s. The ghost kitchen concept is expected to open early February.

Dawn Kirchner, who owns Full Circle Brewgarden with her husband, Franz, said guests will be able to have craft beer and kombucha within an educational experience.

Kirchner described kombucha as a fermented tea that is non-alcoholic and gluten free. She said they plan to have kombucha cocktails and mocktails featuring simple syrups made from the garden. She added people who like sour beers tend to like kombucha because it’s a little more on the tart side.

Customers can also expect seasonal, small-batch, specialty craft beverages.

RESTAURANTS CLOSED:

Melt Bar & Grilled permanently closed in Beavercreek

Melt Bar & Grilled, a Cleveland-based gourmet grilled cheese chain, has closed two of its restaurants including its Beavercreek location as of Jan. 31, according to company voicemail messages.

“As of Tuesday, Jan. 31 our Beavercreek location is permanently closed,” the message said. “Everyone here appreciates your business over the years.”

The chain’s Canton location had a similar message.

The announcement comes after the Beavercreek location had a signed posted Jan. 30 which read, “Closed for the day. Staff vacation & general maintenance Monday, Jan. 30. Back open tomorrow! Thank you for the support.”

Springboro pizza restaurant closes

Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, has closed as of last week, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page.

“Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” a post on Jan. 26 said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”

Heroes Pizza House, located at 92 Edgebrooke Drive, opened three years ago in the space that previously housed Campioni’s.

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way.

DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners, said people can expect “the same great food with a touch of Nashville” in early February after they complete a remodel. The couple owns Lov’s Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located at 939 N. Keowee St. in Dayton, and plans for the Watervliet site to be their second location.

The new owners said customers can expect new additions to the menu like barbecue ribs, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, live music, bar bingo, karaoke and much more. Renovations begin Friday with an expected opening of Feb. 1 or Feb. 3, Shawn said.

Dessert café closes in Springboro, new restaurant coming soon

Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes, a dessert destination in Springboro, has closed the doors to its storefront but plans to continue catering events, according to a post on the establishment’s Facebook page.

“After long and thoughtful consideration, we have decided to close the doors to our storefront here in Springboro,” the post said. “We still have plans to keep the Sweet Tooth brand by catering your special events. Please inquire about this.”

Sweet Tooth opened at 75 N. Main St. in Springboro in November 2021. According to the post, the space will be converted into a new Mediterranean-style restaurant.

RESTAURANTS EXPANDING:

Trotwood pizza restaurant applies for liquor license

New York Pizzeria, a Trotwood pizza restaurant with wings, burgers and more will soon sell beer and wine.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Latherly Pizza LLC DBA New York Pizzeria applied for D-1 and D-2 liquor permits on Jan. 24 for 498 E. Main Street.

Stephen Larck, who owns the restaurant with his business partner, Josh Weatherly, said applying for a liquor license is something they have wanted to do since they took over the restaurant in July 2022.

New York Pizzeria features New York-style pizza with a sauce and crust that stands out, Larck said. Customers can order anything from a 24-inch party pizza to calzones, strombolis and more. The restaurant also has daily specials.

Kettering Italian restaurant now serving alcohol

Demnika’s Italiano, an Italian restaurant that opened last November at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering, is now serving beer, liquor and wine.

The restaurant received its D-5 liquor permit on Jan. 20, the owners confirmed.

The son and mother duo, Ali and Advije Demnika, teamed up to bring their family’s recipes to the Kettering area once again. The Demnika family previously owned Palermo’s Restaurant when Mefail “Meef,” Ali’s father, opened and operated the restaurant from 2007 to 2017. He currently owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market, located at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville.

Demnika’s Italiano, a casual, family-friendly restaurant, offers a variety of Italian dishes including meat lasagna, Bolognese with your choice of pasta, chicken or eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, pizza, calzones, salads and much more.

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, has added Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year.

The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites.

Christopher’s Restuarant and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The couple opened the doors to its new location in the former Pizza Hut building near the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive in early October.

The Catering House by Christopher’s is open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays for Homecooked Favorites Night, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays for Prime Rib and Chef’s Features Night and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for Breakfast Service.

Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia

Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, has broken ground on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space.

“We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor seating because so many people, including ourselves, love to go to places that have nice patios and sit outside when the weather is nice,” said Melissa Dodd, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Dalton. “The property is just so beautiful. We wanted to be able to really emphasize that.”

The 1,200-square-foot space will feature seating for 64 people inside, roll up garage doors to create an open-air space, a serving station, additional bathrooms and an outdoor patio seating 16 people, Dodd explained. She said they are hoping to open the space late spring/early summer 2023.

First Watch near Wright State applies for Sunday liquor license

First Watch, a restaurant with breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings near Wright State University in Fairborn, has applied for a Sunday liquor license.

According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, First Watch Restaurants Inc. DBA First Watch 28 applied for a D-6 permit on Dec. 28 for 2614-A Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.

A D-6 permit allows for alcohol sales on Sundays, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

“Brunch has become more of an experience, especially on the weekends. Customers are seeking out fresh, in-season, on-trend ingredients, and that extends beyond their plate to their glass,” First Watch said in an email. “To innovate alongside our customers’ preferences, our Fairborn restaurant has offered an alcohol menu since February 2021, and this permit is the latest way we are meeting our customers where they are — to create new occasions for them to enjoy First Watch, their way.”