‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 6: Amy Schneider still fifth overall as elimination looms

Holzhauer, best known for his 32-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak in 2019, dominated the Jeopardy! round, finishing with 11,000 points followed by Schneider with 3,400 and Amodio with 1,600.

The tide briefly turned in Double Jeopardy! when Schneider found the Daily Double and wagered her entire 4,200 points in the category Go To Your Room. The clue:

“This room gave its name to an official art exhibition sponsored by the French government and once held at the Louvre.”

Schneider correctly answered Salon, bringing her score to 8,400. However, her momentum was short-lived when Amodio successfully countered with a true Daily Double of his own. At the end of the round, Holzhauer led with 30,200 followed by Amodio with 12,800 and Schneider with 10,000.

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Landmarks:

“For more than a millennium, a huge embroidered work known as the kiswa has been used to adorn and protect this structure.”

Schneider, wagering 3,000, correctly answered Kaaba, raising her total to 13,000 points. Amodio, wagering 7,201, opted for Wailing Wall, dropping him to 5,599. Holzhauer, wagering 310, humorously responded Is There No One Else, bringing his first-place total to 29,890.

During the interview segment, Schneider shared her excitement of recently visiting Disneyland for the first time.

“I had never in my life been to Disneyland until just last week,” she said. “There were two main highlights. One of the Imperial soldiers, in character, complemented the dress I was wearing, which was very nice. And then the number one highlight was that we saw some baby ducklings.”

The leaderboard at the end of the sixth episode: First: Holzhauer (15); Second: He (12); Third: Roach (8); Fourth: Amodio (6); Fifth: Schneider (5); and Buttrey: (2). The ranking takes into account the number of correct responses.

Only four contestants will advance to the semifinals. Two contestants will be eliminated Wednesday when the show returns at 8 p.m. on ABC. The show will also stream on Hulu.