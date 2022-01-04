Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 24, Dayton native beats ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion.
caption arrowCaption
Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By , Dayton
25 minutes ago

Amy Schneider continued her “Jeopardy!” winning streak Jan. 3 with a 24-day total of $897,600.

“Our returning champion Amy Schneider certainly ended 2021 on a high note securing her 23rd consecutive win,” said host Ken Jennings at the outset. “She is right now the fifth-biggest money winner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history with the fourth-longest winning streak, so that’s all very impressive. But could she fall victim to the ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse that fell James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Julia Collins, so many other super champs of the past?”

ExploreDayton native on reaching ‘Jeopardy!’ milestones: ‘It’s a wonderful feeling’

Despite the fact she didn’t partake in any Daily Doubles, the Chaminade-Julienne graduate certainly overcame any threat of the “Jeopardy!” Monday curse, entering Final Jeopardy! with a whopping $31,000. Her nearest competitor trailed far behind at $8,000.

During Final Jeopardy!, she correctly responded to the following clue in the category Sculptors: “Los Angeles artist George Stanley sculpted this, first handed out at a private banquet on May 16, 1929.” Answer: the Oscar.

“Apparently, not too much trouble with the ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday curse,” Jennings exclaimed.

During the interview segment, Schneider shared her love of karaoke, particularly “Creep” by Radiohead.

“I actually had a chance to do it in Tokyo and I went up and thought I did a really good job, and then over the course of the evening I realized in Japan you’re supposed to just get drunk and do it badly and let everybody make fun of you.”

Explore‘Jeopardy!’ returns: Reigning champion talks about growing up in Dayton, competing on the show

To hear what Schneider and Jennings had to say about the Monday curse, visit jeopardy.com/overheard.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

In Other News
1
Dayton native on reaching ‘Jeopardy!’ milestones: ‘It’s a wonderful...
2
Wright State grad’s indie film receives national attention
3
‘Jeopardy! Notebook: On Day 23, Dayton native to play on into 2022
4
BEST OF 2021: Top 8 photo galleries of the year
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 22, Dayton native ekes out another win

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top