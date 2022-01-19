‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 35, Dayton native triumphs in another runaway episode

“Yesterday, our returning champion Amy Schneider charged on with the 34th consecutive victory of her momentous run that started all the way back in November,” host Ken Jennings noted at the outset. “At this point, there are only two players in ‘Jeopardy!’ history who have won more games. And you know what, by the end of the week, if no one does anything to stop her, there may be just one left – little old me.”

During the interview portion, Jennings inquired about the Chaminade-Julienne graduate’s all-time favorite books.