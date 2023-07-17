Jersey Mike’s Subs to open in Huber Heights

Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a new location Wednesday, July 19 at 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights.

The sandwich shop is celebrating by holding a fundraiser through Sunday, July 23 to support United Rehabilitation Services. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to United Rehabilitation Services in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“During our grand opening we are partnering with United Rehabilitation Services, an organization founded to offer a wide array of programs with a variety of person-centered activities, focused on enhancing the physical, social, and emotional needs of children, adults and seniors with developmental or acquired disabilities from throughout the Greater Dayton Region,” said franchise owner Ted Tolliver.

The opening of the Huber Heights location comes after Tolliver opened a new Jersey Mike’s Subs at 2831 Wilmington Pike in Kettering in Nov. 2022.

Tolliver said they are “very excited” to bring a Jersey Mike’s Subs location to Huber Heights.

“We are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the community and look forward to serving you a Sub Above,” Tolliver said.

The sandwich shop, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will be able to place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or Jersey Mike’s app. To contact the Huber Heights location directly, call 937-660-3335.