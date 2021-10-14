Join the Dragons: Auditions for ‘Green Team,’ mascot performers and more

The Dragons are holding auditions for the “Green Team,” on-field entertainment hosts, and mascot performers for the 2022 season.

The Green Team members facilitate all in-game entertainment skits and entertain fans during home games and special events at Day Air Ballpark. Other duties include: selecting contestants, welcoming fans as they enter the stadium, preparing contestants for skits, assisting mascots and hosts, dancing on the dugouts, shooting T-shirts to the crowd, and creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.