June’s colorful First Friday in downtown Dayton will celebrate Pride

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Join us for an Artist Talk with internationally acclaimed artist and filmmaker Kevin Jerome Everson at 6:30 p.m.

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music on the patio every First Friday!

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit “Woodblock Prints of Saito Kiyoshi” and “Pondering the Mystery of Late Life.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton LGBTQ+ Pride 2023: Pride kicks off on First Friday at Courthouse Square at 6 p.m. with performances by the Rubi Girls, Springboro Community Theatre Spotlight Singers and more! This event is free and open to the public.

· Dayton Live, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St.: Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour comes to Dayton! Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at daytonlive.org.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the limited-time, one-weekend exhibition of “Edy Martin: Retrospective Art Show & Sale” and to the opening reception of “POP” from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Khalil Nasar starting at 9 pm.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: You are invited to the opening of Cynthia Kukla’s “Separating the Earth from the Heavens” exhibit from 6-9 p.m. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Explore three industrial-sized buildings from 5 to 9 p.m. full of working art studios, galleries, workshops, and boutiques. Check out live art demos, learn about workshops, and get to know our 250+ artists. Live music and food trucks in the courtyard. Our campus is family and pet-friendly with free on-site and surrounding parking.

· Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St.: Enjoy a free concert with Garth featuring Yvette Diva Williams as the opening act. All concerts in the 2023 Eichelberger Concert Season are free and open to the public, no ticket or RSVP needed. Music begins at 7 p.m.

· Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Live music with Jenna Drees Music from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the Dragons Game!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Sanctuary” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

· RiverScape Metro Park, 237 E. Monument Ave.: Enjoy a FREE RiverScape Summer Music series concert! Take in beautiful river views and bluegrass music by The Shady Pine and The Repeating Arms from 6 to 9 p.m.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: It’s Rosé flight night! Enjoy a flight of 3 rosé wines for just $9 from 4 to 8 p.m.!

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Moeller Brew Barn, 416 E. First St.: Enjoy $5 pints from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Friday: Enjoy 25% off all premium tequilas and cognacs and R&B/Hip Hop Industry Night with CandyBarz and Move Media featuring DJs Ron Hunter and DollaBill.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Beaute Box, 20 W. Monument Ave.: 30-minute Express Lash Extension sets are just $75!

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: (Summer) Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St.: Open until 9 p.m. on First Friday! Visitors wearing Pride gear will receive a free gift.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.: The Summer Class Pass Sale is on! Get 25 classes for $250 (valid now through August 31).

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org/.