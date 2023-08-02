Juried art show, new exhibits among First Friday festivities in downtown Dayton

Downtown Dayton’s annual arts festival and showcase, Art in the City, will be held Saturday, but the festivities start early with First Friday offering music, entertainment, food and dining deals, and shopping specials.

New programming includes the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosting a juried art show with pieces from local artists scattered around the city. A public vote will be held on Dayton.com to select a winner from the 30 participating artists for the $250 prize. Voting runs until Aug. 18.

The chance to party across downtown patios, check out new art exhibits and shop local businesses are among fun options for First Friday. Here are additional details courtesy of Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Explore 40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this August

PARTY ON THE PATIO

Enjoy live music from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following downtown patios:

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St: Samuri West (Neo-Soul/Pop)

· The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St.: Brennan Paulin (Rock & Pop)

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Baker & Collins (Bluegrass, Country & American)

· Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine: Anna Baughman Music (Folk Singer/Songwriter)

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Chris Yakopcic (Acoustic Blues)

JURIED ART SHOW

· A+ Cleaners, 105 E. Second St. – Commune by Shauna Schramke

· AC Hotel Dayton, 124 Madison St. – Happy Valley Sunrise by Tom Croce

· After5, 111 E. Third St. – Muses by Breanna Cole

· Arcade Innovation Hub, 31 S. Main St. – Untitled work by Jude Simmons

· Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St. – Forest Vacation by Rachel Meyer

· Clash Dayton, 521 E. Fifth St. – Untitled work by Kim Shelton

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St. – Walk in the Park by Michael Surber

· Dayton Arcade, 15 W. Fourth St. – Sacred Heart by Libby Morgan

· Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, 8 N. Main St. – Everything is Possible by Nancy Shuler

· Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St. – Engine One by Maria McGinnis

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St. – Vote for Me by Brian Mathus

· Est! Est!! Est!!!, 45 W. Fourth St. – Ash Cave by Eric Wright

· Flyboy’s Deli, 219 N. Patterson Rd. – Indigo Bunting #1 by Charlene Fox

· Grist, 46 W. Fifth St. – Tiger Lily Dreaming: 4.0 by Elisha Frontz

· Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St. – WOOD! (Jumpscare) by Tom McCathy

· Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. Fifth St. – Hold the Pose by Cassie Crownover

· Norman’s Pet Supply Co., 225 N. Main St. – Biltmore by Kelly Guerra

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St. – Tail of the Sea by Chip Williamson

· Reduce & Reuse Refillery, 133 E. Fourth St. – Inspirit by Suzi Hyden

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St. – Brain Cloud Number 39 by Rachel DB

· Starbucks, 1 W. Second St. – Buddha’s Solace by Pratik Paudyal

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St. – Woman in Airport by Rhonda Duncalf

· The International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St. – Spring Melody by Yufang Wang

· Third Perk, 146 E. Third St. – Flow by Alison Bour

· Tony & Pete’s, 129 E. Third St. – Dayton’s Glass Slipper by Jason Shea

· Twist Cupcakery, 25 S. St. Clair St. – Let’s Dance! by Samantha Farkas

· Varsity House, 31 S. St. Clair St. – Psychedelic Funk #1 by David Redmon

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St. – Soul Sistah by Jessicah Taylor

· Winans Chocolate + Coffee + Wine, 221 N. Patterson Blvd. – The View from St. Anne’s Hill by Linda Hart

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St. – Sycamore Blessing (Numbers 6:24-26) by Jeanne Fehskens

Explore Dayton groups receive Ohio Arts Council grants

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

· The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

· Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St.: Live music with Bluster Bombs, Methmatics, and Doctor Meat starts at 8:00 p.m.

· Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St.: Live music from Pat Arnold on the patio from 8 to 10 p.m. Ask about parking validation with your purchase of $20 or more!

· The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: The Co and Scripted in Black are teaming up to bring the Dayton region a series both pleasing to the eye and easy on the ears. First Fridays @ The Contemporary welcome guests to appreciate and experience the compelling nature of both creative and performing arts at no cost to them. This series is the perfect way to ease into the weekend on a high note with exhibition tours and a casual, yet enticing, taste of what Dayton’s Black and Brown creative scene has to offer. Also see “The Blue Mother,” an installation of sculptural works by artist and activist Vanessa German.

· Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit “Born of Fire: Contemporary Japanese Women Ceramic Artists,” “Reflections in Time,” and “Washi Transformed: New Expressions in Japanese Paper.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “reMEMBERed 2023″ annual members’ exhibition. Enjoy the diverse mediums and styles of 84 local artists.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Spare Change starting at 8:30 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: Enjoy the Opening Reception of “We’re Doing It ALL Wrong® - 3rd Annual Art Exhibition” from 6pm - 9pm. Lite refreshments will be provided. This event is free and open to the public. Learn more at weredoingitallwrong.com.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Join us for the opening of the “Life in the City 5th Annual Juried Exhibition” from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy live music throughout our complex as you peruse original artwork, handcrafted home decor, jewelry, clothing, and more from over 250 local artists and artisans. Our complex is family and pet friendly. Arthops are always free to attend. More details can be found at frontstreet.art.

· Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.: The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. takes the stage 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a free community concert. No ticket is required! Bring your own chairs and blankets or dance along with the music.

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Free trailer screenings for the upcoming season! Visit neonmovies.com for more information.

· The Oregon District, E. Fifth St.: The Fudge Foundation presents “Never Forget the 9″ by Dion Green from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring special guests Tobias Hill (”American Idol”), the Luv Locz Experiment, and guest speakers.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St.: See a show of works by local artist, MB Hopkins, during a reception from 5 to 8 p.m.! The exhibition features tiny pieces Hopkins made daily while recovering from a broken ankle in 2021. Each piece was created under a tome constraint using materials on hand.

· RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.: Enjoy a fun night of salsa music starting at 6pm starting with a dance lesson with Chevere LF Dance Studio and then dance the night away as Dayton Salsa Project takes the stage! Free to attend, 6-9pm. Food trucks will be onsite and beer available for sale.

· Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: See art from Cameron Combs now on display in-store.

· Toxic Brew Co., 431 E. Fifth St.: See art from Robby Bauer and Haus of Sequins on display this First Friday.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Late Night Open Mic with Michael Vanderbeen 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. featuring local comedians and musicians.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Deaf Monty’s Wine, 22 Brown St.: Artfully Appealing Flight Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy a flight of 3 delicious wines with beautiful labels for just $9

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us for Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashioned, and $9 Manhattans.

· Olive Mediterranean Grill, 44 W. Third St.: Celebrate Olive’s 8-year anniversary with Shawarma wraps and Gyros with a side for $8.88 all this month.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, and $4 Fireball Shots.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

Explore 3 new Italian restaurants in Dayton area to try this summer

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· After5, 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase.

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day! Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs, and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459. pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Rabbit Hole Books, 29 W. First St.: Explore art-themed gifts for sale while enjoying art-themed activities for kids and adults all weekend.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store.

· Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Visit the businesses of Talbott Tower! Enjoy live music, food, and beer while you shop special discounts at more than 20 businesses.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase! Shop in-store and enjoy a complementary glass of wine.

For more information, visit www.downtowndayton.org/.