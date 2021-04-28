JUST IN: Belle of Dayton wins prestigious, national Gold Medal

The Belle of Dayton distillery in Dayton’s Oregon District has won one of the most coveted awards in the industry with their very first barrel-aged spirit.
Belle of Dayton’s Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey won a Double Gold Medal at the prestigious 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition this month.
“Since its introduction in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition has become the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world with over 3,600 entries from dozens of countries,” stated a release from Belle of Dayton.
“We are beyond excited to be awarded the coveted Double Gold Medal for our Detrick Rye Whiskey at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition,” said co-founder Murphy LaSelle.
In January, Belle of Dayton, located at 122 Van Buren St. just off Wayne Avenue, released what Belle of Dayton’s founders said is the first rye whiskey distilled in Dayton since Prohibition. Supplies were limited.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Before Prohibition, Detrick Distilling Co. operated a distillery in Tippecanoe, now Tipp City, and sold its copper-distilled rye whiskey in Dayton, said co-founder Michael LaSelle. The company had a shipping and receiving office in downtown Dayton.
The Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey is a blend of four 53-gallon barrels, with an average of four years of age spent in barrel. The blend includes one barrel of rye that has been aging for six years, one barrel of four-year, and two barrels of rye that have aged for three years.
“We felt confident we were distilling some of the best craft spirits,” Murphy LaSelle said. “Being recognized as one of the best rye whiskies by one of the oldest and world’s most respected spirit competitions is a great honor and it puts Dayton, Ohio on the map for distilling quality spirits and having one of the best craft distilleries in the world.”
People will need to wait until the next batch is ready to taste the award-winning spirit. However, Michael LaSelle said it will be worth the wait, as the next batch of Detrick that comes out will be even older, and consequently, will have more complexity and depth.
“In an industry dominated by marketing companies and non-distiller ‘craft’ distilleries, it’s nice to see true artisan spirits like ours recognized all over the world,” Michael LaSelle said.