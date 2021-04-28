JUST IN: Belle of Dayton wins prestigious, national Gold Medal

The Belle of Dayton Distillery, located on 122 Van Buren St. in Dayton’s Oregon Historic District celebrated the release of its Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. With a line wrapping all the way around to Clay St., every bottle of the limited release spirit was sold out by 8 p.m. during the distillery’s Van Buren Room cocktail bar hours. The Detrick Distilling Co. operated a distillery in Tippecanoe (present day Tipp City) before Prohibition plus had a shipping and receiving office in downtown Dayton. Members of the Detrick family were present for the release. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Before Prohibition, Detrick Distilling Co. operated a distillery in Tippecanoe, now Tipp City, and sold its copper-distilled rye whiskey in Dayton, said co-founder Michael LaSelle. The company had a shipping and receiving office in downtown Dayton.

The Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey is a blend of four 53-gallon barrels, with an average of four years of age spent in barrel. The blend includes one barrel of rye that has been aging for six years, one barrel of four-year, and two barrels of rye that have aged for three years.

“We felt confident we were distilling some of the best craft spirits,” Murphy LaSelle said. “Being recognized as one of the best rye whiskies by one of the oldest and world’s most respected spirit competitions is a great honor and it puts Dayton, Ohio on the map for distilling quality spirits and having one of the best craft distilleries in the world.”

People will need to wait until the next batch is ready to taste the award-winning spirit. However, Michael LaSelle said it will be worth the wait, as the next batch of Detrick that comes out will be even older, and consequently, will have more complexity and depth.

“In an industry dominated by marketing companies and non-distiller ‘craft’ distilleries, it’s nice to see true artisan spirits like ours recognized all over the world,” Michael LaSelle said.