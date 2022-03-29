dayton-daily-news logo
X

JUST IN: First acts announced for 2022 Levitt Pavilion season

Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

caption arrowCaption
Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated 8 minutes ago

Pop/soul/rock band The New Respects and country singer/songwriter John King are the first acts announced for Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2022 season.

The Nashville-based New Respects, an energetic group dubbed “New Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, will perform Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m.

King, who will appear as part of the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass Series, was originally scheduled to perform last year but his concert was cancelled due to weather. He’ll be performing Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s complete 2022 Eichelberger concert season will be announced Thursday, May 5.

ExploreBEST PICTURE DUO: The Neon has an offer you can’t refuse

In Other News
1
BEST PICTURE DUO: The Neon has an offer you can’t refuse
2
Celebrate April Fools weekend with the DPO
3
More acts announced for the Rose
4
OSCARS RECAP: 6 takeaways from Hollywood’s biggest night
5
Irish-Catholic family comedy up next at Loft Theatre

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top