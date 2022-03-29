JUST IN: First acts announced for 2022 Levitt Pavilion season

Pop/soul/rock band The New Respects and country singer/songwriter John King are the first acts announced for Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2022 season.
The Nashville-based New Respects, an energetic group dubbed “New Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, will perform Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m.
King, who will appear as part of the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass Series, was originally scheduled to perform last year but his concert was cancelled due to weather. He’ll be performing Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s complete 2022 Eichelberger concert season will be announced Thursday, May 5.
