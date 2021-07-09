JUST IN: Get ready for Dayton Burger Week next week!

Participating area restaurants and their Dayton Burger Week burgers include:

🍔AGAVE & RYE

AgaveAndRye.com, 2 N Market Street, Troy

The Baby Got Mac! Consists of two Smash Burgers, Mac N Cheese, Caramelized Onion & Tomato Sauce, Tobacco Onions, Spicy Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Brioche Bun.

🍔BACK HOME TAVERN & TABLE

BackHomeTavern.com, 1151 Brown Street, Dayton

Try the Whitehouse Burger Classic burger with 1/2 pound beef and your choice of cheese. Served with obligatory Idaho fry sauce and a side of fries. Also, the Farmer’s Burger Premium burger is 1/2 pound of fresh burger patty stacked with a fried egg, bacon, sautéed spinach and peppers, fried jalapeno and fried onion rings on a garlic aioli ciabatta bun. Served with a side of fries.

🍔DRAFT BAR & GRILLE

DraftBarAndGrille.com, 7029 Yankee Rd., Liberty Township

Try the Western Burger, a 6oz patty on a toasted brioche bun topped with blue cheese crumbles, pickled onion, crispy bacon and sweet BBQ sauce. Also, the Peanut Butter Bacon Burger, a 6oz patty on a toasted high crown white bread topped with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy peanut butter and a pickle.

🍔FLIPSIDE

FlipsideBurger.com, 7622 Blake St, Liberty Township

Vermont Maple Cheddah is a 7oz. Ohio grass-fed beef patty with 2-year aged Vermont cheddar cheese, smoked apple wood bacon, and spicy maple ketchup.

🍔FRISCH’S

Frischs.com, Multiple Locations

Super Big Boy or Bad Boy & Fries, a 1/2 lb. of beef patties with cheese, lettuce, pickle, and Frisch’s Original or Spicy Tartar sauce. Or try the Super Deluxe or California Big Boy & Fries, a 1/2 lb. of beef patties with cheese, leaf lettuce, red onion, pickle, tomato, and Frisch’s Original Tartar sauce. Not satisfied? Make it a California with crispy bacon and smashed avocado.

🍔LOCK 27 BREWING

Facebook.com/Lock27Brewing, 1035 S Main Street, Centerville

Try the Lock 27 Burger, a house beef patty on a brioche bun, topped with cheddar cheese, candied bacon, Always Sunny in Dayton beer cheese, and caramelized onions.

🍔LOOSE ENDS BREWING

LooseEndsBrewing.com, 890 South Main Street, Centerville

Try the Brewhouse Bourbon Bacon Burger, a 7oz. blend of ribeye, chuck, applewood smoked bacon and herbed butter grilled to smokey perfection. It’s layered with melted Muenster cheese, grilled onions, and a generous pour of their newly-created bourbon butter steak sauce. It’s finished with crisp lettuce, two deep- fried house made signature pickles and horseradish dill ranch. That first bite, a perfect throwback to the famous steakhouse experience of old.

🍔MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA GRILL & PUB

MackenzieRiverPizza.com, 2739 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

The Ol’ Prospector is a 1/2 lb. all-beef burger packed with nuggets of cheddar and smoky bacon, topped with smoked Gouda. Served on a brioche bun.

🍔SMOKIN BBQ

SmokinBarbque.com, 200 E 5th St., Dayton

The Turnt End Burger is a 1/2 lb. smoked steak burger topped with chopped bacon burnt ends and sticky icky sauce, melted provolone and kosher pickles on a buttery brioche bun.

🍔ROMER’S BAR & GRILL

RomersBar.com, 4439 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

Try the Cowboy Burger, a hand-pattied 6oz. beef burger with provolone cheese, onion rings and topped with BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Also, the Mushroom & Swiss Burger, a hand-pattied 6z beef burger, swiss cheese, mushrooms on a brioche bun. A1 available on the side.

🍔TAKE 2 GRILL AT HOLLYWOOD GAMING

HollywoodDaytonRaceway.com, 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton

Try the Peanut Butter & Bacon Burger, a 6oz. beef patty topped with bacon jam, peanut butter and American cheese.

🍔ROOTBEER STANDE

RootbeerStande.com, 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Hank’s Hearty Burger, a generous quarter pound, hand-pattied burger. It is served on a toasted brioche bun. Pick your cheese from American, swiss, provolone, marbled bleu cheese, or ghost pepper cheese. This burger is served with mayo, pickle, onion, lettuce, and tomato. Make it a double for an additional $2.99. Also, the Rodeo Burger, a generous quarter pound, hand-pattied burger. It is served on a toasted brioche bun with bacon, American cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Make it a double for an additional $2.99.

🍔THE STABLE

Facebook.com/PCStable, 507 North Barron Street, Eaton

The Stable Burger is made with applewood smoke bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, signature haystacks, chipotle ranch, and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun.

🍔WATERMARK

EatDrinkWatermark.com, 20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

The PCB BURGER is a 1/3 lb. all-beef patty containing Housemade Pimento Cheese, Signature Bourbon-Bacon Jam, and caramelized onion.