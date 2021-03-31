JUST IN: New date announced for James Taylor, Jackson Browne concert at Nutter Center

The James Taylor and His All-Star Band concert with special guest Jackson Browne has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
The concert had originally been scheduled for June 15, 2020 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, according to a release. If ticket purchasers can’t make the new date contact the point of purchase for information on refunds.
Taylor, a six-time Grammy winner who’s been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 100 million albums. His many hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Handy Man.”
In 2015, Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.
Browne, who’ll be bringing his own band to the Nutter, has sold more than 18 million albums in the U.S.
The singer-songwriter is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, with multiple hits including “Doctor My Eyes,” “Running on Empty” and “The Load-Out” / “Stay.”
Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster.