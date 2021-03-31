JUST IN: New date announced for James Taylor, Jackson Browne concert at Nutter Center

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, according to a release. If ticket purchasers can’t make the new date contact the point of purchase for information on refunds.

Taylor, a six-time Grammy winner who’s been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, has sold more than 100 million albums. His many hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Handy Man.”