JUST IN: Return of food truck rallies in Springfield

The food truck engines are rumbling, which means spring is on its way.
“Champion City Food Truck Rallies” will return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., located at 102 W Columbia St. in Springfield, beginning Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m. This is the fourth year the rally will return to Mother Stewart’s.
“Mother Stewarts is such a community minded brewery contributing greatly to the continued revitalization of Springfield,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “I couldn’t imagine a better space in the area to host these small business focused food truck rallies.”
After the kick-off rally on March 19, the event is recurring on the third Saturday of every month through October.
This season’s first rally will feature the following local eateries:
-Lilia’s Outside Café
-Griddles & Cheese
-Cruisin Cuisine
-Cray Cray Cajun
-Poppy’s SmokeHouse
-Tortilla Street Food
-Flat Bread Impressions
-Thai 1 On
-Cabin Fever Confections
“Springfield’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area allows guests to take their food and drink anywhere downtown,” Johnson said. “With DORA cups from Mother Stewart’s, attendees can grab a beer and a bite to enjoy while exploring downtown Springfield. There’s a whole lot to love at Champion City Food Truck Rallies in 2022!”
About the Author