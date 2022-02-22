JUST IN: Return of food truck rallies in Springfield

“Champion City Food Truck Rallies” will return to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., located at 102 W Columbia St. in Springfield, beginning Saturday, March 19 at 5 p.m. This is the fourth year the rally will return to Mother Stewart’s.

“Mother Stewarts is such a community minded brewery contributing greatly to the continued revitalization of Springfield,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “I couldn’t imagine a better space in the area to host these small business focused food truck rallies.”