JUST IN: Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Straight No Chaser Dayton concert

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for a live concert featuring a cappella group Straight No Chaser.
The group will perform Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.
“To say we are excited is a huge understatement,” said group member Steve Morgan, in a release. “We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. on the Dayton Live website or by phone at 937-228-3630.
Tickets prices are $34.50 - $62.50.
Straight No Chaser has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, has sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets, one billion streams on Pandora and two million albums sold worldwide.
The Back in the High Life tour will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform that song in-person plus tracks from last year’s album “Social Christmasing” as well as a mix of new arrangements and fan favorites.