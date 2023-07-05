Kettering brewery to host cornhole leagues

Cornhole leagues at Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, will kick off Tuesday, July 11.

“The idea behind our Tuesday night events is to give people another opportunity to have a little fun throughout the week, whether it’s with your family and friends or while meeting new people,” said owner Neil Chabut.

The brewery previously hosted a cornhole league which was a hit according to Chabut. They have had regulars and friends request something in its place since the league moved elsewhere.

“We’re hoping to see some of those same faces back and maybe get some new people in the doors,” Chabut said.

All leagues are eight weeks long and each team will play one match (best of three games) per week. Games will start at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Those interested have until July 8 to sign up. The summer league will run through Aug. 29 with the winning team receiving two $25 Eudora Gift Cards and two Championship T-Shirts.

All players must be 21 and older. Teams of two costs $50 per team.

If you can’t make the summer league, registration for the fall league opens Aug. 15 with games kicking off Sept. 5. For more information or to sign up, visit www.eudorabrewing.com/cornhole.