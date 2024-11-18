Kings Island Winterfest 2024: What to see, what to eat, what to ride

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Guests to the inaugural Winterfest could skate on the park’s fountain, see Santa’s elves at work and watch the “World of Christmas” musical show. Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower was also decorated to become “the largest Christmas tree in Ohio,” according to the park.

Winterfest’s first year was a success, and the park continued hosting the event for the next decade, becoming a holiday tradition for many.

However, after Paramount purchased Kings Island in 1992, the new owners announced they would not bring the event back the next year.

In its absence, bringing Winterfest back was “by far the number one question any Paramount’s Kings Island Employee is asked,” according to Kings Island’s then-spokesperson Jeffrey Siebert. 13 years would go by without a Winterfest, until Paramount decided to bring the festival back in 2005.

This revival was short lived, as Paramount sold its park division to Cedar Fair in 2006. In July, the company announced Winterfest would be cancelled to “re-focus its resources during the core operating season.”

The event was finally brought back on a permanent basis in 2017. Kings Island has had Winterfest every year since, aside from 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When reviving Winterfest, Kings Island brought back many of the activities guests knew from its original incarnation. This includes the Eiffel Tower decorations and ice skating, which now costs an additional fee.

This year, Winterfest will feature a variety of live entertainment throughout the park. These include performances such as “Yuletide Follies,” “Swingin’ Into Christmas” and “The MistleTones.” There will also be multiple shows, including “A Peanuts Guide to Christmas,” which stars Snoopy and other famous Charles Schulz characters.

Each night, the park will also host a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., and the “Winterfest Wonderland Parade” at 8:30 p.m. The parade will feature floats themed to gingerbread houses, toy boxes and more. One float will even feature an appearance from Santa.

Santa will also be residing in the park’s Rivertown area, ready to take pictures with guests. Starting Dec. 26, Snoopy Santa will appear at the park in his place.

The festival will offer a special selection of holiday treats, from cookies to hot chocolate. Gift shops around Kings Island will also feature exclusive merchandise, including tree ornaments.

Additional activities in the park include Mrs. Claus Kitchen, where guests can decorate a box of holiday cookies for an additional fee, and Snow Works, a sledding hill for guests over 42 inches. Families can also help Charlie and Linus pick out the perfect tree at Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Lot.

A selection of the park’s rides will also be open for guests. These include indoor attractions such as Boo Blasters on Boo Hill and Flight of Fear, as well some outdoor rides like the Character Carousel and Mystic Timbers. A full list of open attractions can be found online.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island’s Winterfest

When: Select nights Nov. 29-Dec. 31, 2024

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com