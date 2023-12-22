Last-minute holiday shopping? Here’s where to eat near Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

If you’re headed to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek for some last-minute holiday shopping, here are over 50 places you can go to get a bite to eat.
From fast-casual and sit-down restaurants to places for dessert, the surrounding area has a lot to offer.
Twin Peaks
Location: 2661 Fairfield Commons Blvd.
Details: www.twinpeaksrestaurant.com
Red Robin
Location: 2671 Fairfield Commons Blvd.
Details: www.redrobin.com
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 2715 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.bjsrestaurants.com
Chuy’s
Credit: Jim Ingram
Credit: Jim Ingram
Location: 2717 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.chuys.com
Fusian
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Location: 2733 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.fusian.com
Starbucks
Location: 2735 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.starbucks.com
MacKenzie River
Location: 2739 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.mackenzieriverpizza.com
Black Rock Bar & Grill
Credit: Photo by Alexis Larsen
Credit: Photo by Alexis Larsen
Location: 2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd.
Details: www.blackrockrestaurants.com
Panera
Location: 2751 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.panerabread.com
Raising Cane’s
Credit: Staff file photo by Mark Fisher
Credit: Staff file photo by Mark Fisher
Location: 2755 Fairfield Commons
Details: www.raisingcanes.com
Smoothie King
Location: 3510 Pentagon Blvd.
Details: www.smoothieking.com
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Location: 3510 Pentagon Blvd.
Details: www.jerseymikes.com
Wat-Da-Pho
Location: 3463 Pentagon Blvd.
Details: www.watdaphoexpress.com
Maharaja of Dayton
Location: 3464 Pentagon Blvd.
Details: www.maharajaofdaytontogo.com
Burger King
Location: 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd.
Details: www.bk.com
McAlister’s Deli
Location: 3310 Pentagon Blvd. Suite B
Details: www.mcalistersdeli.com
Red Lobster
Location: 2803 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.redlobster.com
Five Guy’s
Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd.
Details: www.fiveguys.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd. Suite D
Details: www.chipotle.com
Piada Italian Street Food
Location: 3286 Pentagon Park Blvd. Suite B
Details: www.mypiada.com
TGI Fridays
Location: 2799 Centre Dr.
Details: www.tgifridays.com
Giordano’s
Location: 2819 Centre Dr.
Details: www.giordanos.com
Which Wich
Location: 2820 Centre Dr. Suite 200
Details: www.whichwich.com
Steak ‘n Shake
Location: 2856 Centre Dr.
Details: www.steaknshake.com
McDonald’s
Location: 2853 Centre Dr.
Details: www.mcdonalds.com
Olive Garden
Location: 2865 Centre Dr.
Details: www.olivegarden.com
Skyline Chili
Location: 2805 Centre Dr.
Details: www.skylinechili.com
Buffalo Wild Wings
Location: 2776 Centre Dr.
Details: www.buffalowildwings.com
Rusty Taco
Location: 2760 Towne Dr.
Details: www.rustytaco.com
Chili’s
Location: 2762 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.chilis.com
Jeet India Restaurant
Location: 2750 North Fairfield Road
Details: www.jeetindiadayton.com
LongHorn Steakhouse
Location: 2710 Towne Dr.
Details: www.longhornsteakhouse.com
KFC
Location: 2480 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.kfc.com
Golden Corral
Location: 2490 Commons Blvd.
Details: www.goldencorral.com
Osaka Japanese Steakhouse
Location: 2476 Commons Blvd.
Details: www.osakasteakhouseoh.com
Jimmy John’s
Location: 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 4B
Details: www.jimmyjohns.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Location: 2453 Esquire Dr.
Details: www.anotherbrokenegg.com
La Colombiana Restaurante
Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.
Details: www.lacolombianarestaurante.com
King Garden
Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.
Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers
Location: 2495 Commons Blvd.
Details: www.cbcbbarandgrill.com
Jet’s Pizza
Location: 2418 Esquire Dr.
Details: www.jetspizza.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Location: 2418 Esquire Dr. Suite 4
Details: www.nothingbundtcakes.com
Roosters
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 2430 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.roosterswings.com
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Location: 2420 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.eltorobarandgrill.com
Chick-fil-A
Location: 2360 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.chick-fil-a.com
City Barbeque
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
Location: 2330 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.citybbq.com
Graeter’s
Location: 2330 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.graeters.com
Milano’s
Location: 2260 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.milanossubs.com
Crumbl Cookies
Location: 2260 N. Fairfield Road Suite G
Details: crumblcookies.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
Location: 3227 Kemp Road
Details: www.freddys.com
Super Subby’s
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Location: 2233 N. Fairfield Road
Details: www.subbys.com
