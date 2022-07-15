Learn how to live healthier at family-friendly Small Farm and Food Fest

Lessons in living a healthier lifestyle wrapped in family-friendly fun can be found at the Small Farm and Food Fest hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks on Saturday, August 6.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this event spotlights the importance of nutrition and sustainable habits while offering historical games, tractor-pulled wagon rides, food, live music, live animals, and more.
“During the pandemic, we saw a lot of people go back to basics, whether it was baking bread from scratch or planting victory gardens,” said Rick Musselman, MetroParks education coordinator, in a release. “All of these skills can help people live healthier, more sustainable lifestyles and we aim to spark and fuel those interests during Small Farm & Food Fest.”
The Small Farm and Food Fest will have a variety of learning opportunities that will involve combinations of modern-day and historical farming, gardening, food preparation, cooking, homesteading and home sustainability information. There will also be hands-on activities, speakers and a pop-up farmers market with more than 15 vendors.
Food trucks participating include Kona Ice of Troy, Thai 1 On, Cumberland Kettle Corn, G’s Cue BBQ and El Buen Taco. Live music will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Carriage Hill MetroParks’ visitors center.
Other activities such as historical demos and workshops will be held throughout the event where canned goods, heirloom vegetables and butter-making displays can be viewed.
Local speakers will cover topics that include cooking, gardening, and food prep, homesteading and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carriage Hill MetroParks is located at 7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights. For more information on Five Rivers MetroParks’ Small Farm and Food Fest, visit metroparks.org/farmfest.
