Life In Idle: Dayton emo act poised for next level

David French (guitar, vocals), John Garybush (guitar, vocals), Joe Friend (bass) and Al Hall (drums) where only 14 when Life In Idle formed in Dayton in 2011. More than a decade later, the emo band is poised to take its profile to the next level.

Life In Idle has performed at notable local events like Dayton Is For Lovers, HoliDayton, Gem City Music Fest and Sound Valley Music Festival. Its biggest show to date was Hawthorne Heights’ 2022 festival Kansas is For Lovers, but the group will surpass that as participants in the second annual Ohio Is For Lovers festival at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 9.

French recently discussed Life In Idle’s smoking sophomore album, “Continuity Error(s),” which drops Friday, Aug. 18.

Studio dream team: “We got to work with Gary Cioni at Sound Acres Recording Studio in New Jersey. He records Hot Mulligan, which is one of our favorite bands. We worked with him before recording two singles ‘Waterwell’ and ‘Lovebirds.’ (It) was fun and that’s when we made the time to record the album with him. (It) was an incredible experience. Gary also got Chris from Hot Mulligan to co-produce the album, (which is) something we couldn’t have set up if we’d tried but it was such a treat. It was so cool to get to work with Chris and get a peek at his mind and get his thoughts.”

Watch the official music video for “Catch 22″ from Life In Idle’s new album, “Continuity Error(s)”:

A fresh approach: “We switched guitars to an alternate tuning for this album. Some of the bands we love like Transit, Hot Mulligan and American Football play in the same tuning. There are a bunch of others, so playing in that tuning kind of follows a small genre called Midwest emo. We have the first album and a couple of singles out now, so we’ve played so much in standard tuning. We wanted to get as creative as we could with this album. It really pushed some boundaries for us to write the songs in the alternate tuning. It’s been fun essentially relearning how to play guitar, learning this different style of music and incorporating it into our older style.”

Entering new markets: “We’re really proud of this album so I’m excited we’re getting to take it to new places. I’m all about playing our music for new crowds and meeting new people. There’s the writing and recording but my favorite part of being in the band is going to shows and getting to play the record for everybody. I could do it every night.”

Artist info: lintr.ee/lifeinidle.

