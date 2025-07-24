Local music students need your instruments

For many years now, Dayton’s full-time classical music station has been collecting musical instruments to benefit students in the Dayton region.

In partnership with EnCorps, the volunteer organization for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, (DPAA) the program collects used orchestra and band instruments. Since its inception, “It’s Instrumental” has collected over 1,000 instruments for deserving students in the region, and organizers say the need for instruments is as high as ever.

“The entire goal of this project is to get as many instruments into the hands of as many students as possible,” said Shaun Yu, president and CEO of the station. “Whatever obstacles there may be for a student who wishes to study music, we believe the lack of a good instrument should never be one of these obstacles.”

The instruments in good condition are immediately placed into the hands of a young musician.

But don’t assume your old instrument can’t be used! Some donations can be repaired or reconditioned. Even unplayable instruments may be sorted for parts.

One of those who helps with the project is Dayton’s Guitar Man, Jim McCutcheon, who repairs many of the instruments.

“We all know Jim is a fantastic guitarist but he loves flutes also,” said Yu. “Over the years, I’ve seen him bring many old flutes to a shiny, playable condition.”

Changing lives

Lois Clark Ramey served as orchestra magnate director for 18 years at Stivers School for the Arts and has seen first-hand the difference donated instruments can make.

“They were a godsend for our inventory,” she said. “When our program first started we had only poor quality, beat-up instruments and hadn’t been able to replace them. As the program grew, we were able to use the donated instruments for new students and use them for an-after school program that prepared students to audition for Stivers. We invited students from other Dayton Public Schools to participate because they didn’t have access to those feeder programs in their own buildings.”

Ramey said music gives children a voice they might not otherwise have to express what’s important in their hearts and it also engages them in their own community building as they play together.

“It’s mental stimulation, discipline, concentration,” she said. “It’s learning to control your body in intricate ways to make the music happen. It provides both internal development and external engagement. Making music is a lifelong experience.”

Jeaunita Ìfẹ́wándé Château Olówè, the DPAA”s vice president of learning and community engagement, has been involved with the initiative for three years as one of the liaisons between the DPAA, the radio station and the schools. She works with Ruskin Elementary’s “Q The Music,” the daily after-school instrumental music program which is completely free to students.

" We provide instruction for students in grades 3-6 in violin, viola and cello," she said. “The donations make a big difference.”

Yu said after the “Make a Difference” column runs each year, he always sees a bump in instrument donations, so we’re hoping our readers come through once again. He said while all donations are appreciated, instruments in good playable condition are the most critical, as a quality instrument can often positively impact a student’s desire to continue with music.

Grismer Tire and Auto Service has been involved with the initiative for a number of years. Donations can be dropped off at any one of 18 Grismer locations in our area.

“Since we started partnering, the amount of instruments has grown tremendously,” said Grismer’s vice president John Marshall, who said his company has always been a big supporters of Discover Classical.

“Before we got involved, donors had to take the instruments down to the radio station and find a place to park which was a chore. But it’s much easier to find a Grismer location.“

Kids come in many sizes for ½ and ¾ size instruments are always needed, but so are full-size instruments.

The most pressing needs are:

1/2 and ¾ size violins, violas, cellos, and basses

Flutes

Clarinets

Trumpets

Trombones

Strings

Mouthpieces

Reeds

Bows

Take your donation to your nearest Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center between now and August 8. All donations are tax deductible. More information, including a Grismer locator, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.

Any public schools that have specific instrument needs can reach out to Shaun Yu: Shauny@dpr.org

