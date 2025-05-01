Local nonprofit that teaches English to hundreds accepts supply donations

In the past 30 years, thousands of immigrants and refugees have improved their English fluency and have moved on to employment, college and citizenship, becoming contributing members of our community.

The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Aspire program is a collaboration with St. John’s United Church of Christ and many other partners. The St. John’s location is one of the program’s most vibrant sites, welcoming learners from nearly 30 different language backgrounds.

“This past year, we’ve served approximately 530 students,” says Morgan Thornburg, site lead at St. John’s. “Our current learners come from places like Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Colombia, South Korea, and many others. Each student brings a different story, but all share a common desire to grow, learn, and thrive in their new community.”

At St. John’s, students are offered five levels of English instruction through Aspire, along with embedded citizenship preparation, contextualized workforce classes, and a conversation club. The site focuses on supporting learners as they transition into life in the U.S.— socially, professionally and academically.

The school depends on a mix of staff and volunteers to teach and tutor the students who walk through their doors.

To complement classroom instruction, guest speakers regularly visit to discuss topics such as safety, rights and community resources. The police department comes in frequently to give safety lectures and to explain rights. In December, students are invited to a cultural holiday party where they share traditional dishes and enjoy time together, building relationships across languages and backgrounds.

Karin Hirschkatz, a dedicated volunteer, said she always focuses on keeping the students engaged and encouraging them to have fun while learning.

“I believe we learn better when enjoying ourselves,” she said. “I like to walk around the room a lot and have picked a few non-traditional tricks that I incorporate into my classroom. I love connecting with individual students and helping them connect with one another, and I am delighted when I step back after setting things in motion, watching all my students talking to one another, forming friendships across languages and cultures as they are teamed with someone from another part of the world.

“For me, this is a great gig,” she said.

More locations

MVCTC Aspire operates additional class sites across the Miami Valley in Fairborn, Huber Heights, Centerville and Miamisburg, as well as offering online learning options. These programs are designed to be accessible and supportive, reaching adults wherever they are in their learning journey. Visit the site for more information at mvctc.com/ae/programs/aspire.

“In the past, when our program has been featured in Make a Difference, we received several donations and even some volunteer teachers,” said staff member Emily Bennett. “With the number of students walking through our doors, we are so grateful for all the donations as each student receives basic supplies as they begin classes.”

With new students enrolling regularly, MVCTC Aspire relies on community support to keep classrooms stocked with essential supplies.

What to donate:

Two-pocket folders

Cleaning wipes

Dry-erase markers

Pens and pencils

Water bottles

Spiral notebooks

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at St. John’s UCC, 515 E. Third St. You’re asked to call first to be certain someone is there to receive them. Contact Morgan Thornburg at 937-461-3332.

Other ways to help

Volunteers play a vital role by assisting Aspire teachers in the classroom, helping students practice English and stay engaged. If you’re looking for a meaningful way to contribute to your community, this is a great opportunity to support adult learners in a welcoming environment. No previous teaching experience is required and a training process and curriculum make it simple and exciting.

To learn more about volunteering or supporting MVCTC Aspire in other ways, call the main Aspire office at 937-223-5626 or visit MVCTC Aspire.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.