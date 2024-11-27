Local restaurants eye the holiday season with thanks

The Tock survey showed that 68% of respondents plan to celebrate the holidays at a local restaurant or bar, and 67% of holiday diners are seeking an experience like a themed dinner or pop-up events. The biggest driver of bookings is — not surprisingly — the quality of the food and drink (41%).

“Restaurants across the Miami Valley thrive during the holiday season. During the holidays, our local restaurants are ready to serve customers, leaving them with more time to enjoy their families. They are very busy during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, not just with serving meals, but with catering and holiday parties as well,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

The surge in sales and revenue comes with operational stresses, but local restaurant owners and staff say this season ushers in a time to reflect and give thanks.

“During the holiday season, you really recognize how a restaurant staff is like a family and there is a deep gratitude for the restaurant, for our work situation, for the relationships we have with our teammates and with our customers. The holidays are such a reminder of everything we have to be grateful for and it really feeds off of itself. When you’re part of a great team you feel better and that sends the person next to you that energy,” said Liz Valenti, Wheat Penny chef and partner.

“The holidays give us an opportunity to be really mindful of the interactions that we have with each other, with our customers and with the food that we cook. There’s a little different attitude as you’re cooking in the kitchen, prepping the food and sautéing the garlic for marinara sauce. We impart love into the food that we cook as we reflect on our gratitude and what the holidays are all about.”

Sticking together

Valenti says she is incredibly grateful for the support and collaboration of the region’s tightly knit independent restaurant community.

“The hospitality community here is about sharing knowledge, experience and information. A week does not go by where one of us is asking a question about staffing, POS systems, suppliers and strategy, just to name a few topics. We offer each other a shared perspective, as well as a safe and supportive place to share concerns or frustrations. I am so impressed by the transparency of this community,” said Valenti. “If we continue to work together, and share our very best with each other then we will continue to attract new customers, new collaborations and even new projects.”

The seasonal bounties of fall, harvested from Ohio’s green pastures, is something chefs across the region are also celebrating. Special dishes and cocktails crafted with fall and winter in mind are popping up on menus across the Miami Valley.

“Restaurants put their own spin on traditional holiday meals and recipes this time of year with many of them switching to holiday and winter menus featuring ingredients and recipes they don’t normally cook with like turkey and cranberry. They are putting their own spin on the dishes we know and love with a focus on comfort food and seasonal celebrations and giving customers something they can’t find at home. The holidays are truly a great time for restaurants to innovate and create,” said Zahora.

Nothing reflects that fall flavor more than the Thanksgiving meals being enjoyed at restaurants and homes across the region. For Valenti’s meal at home that is a brined and roasted Bowman-Landes turkey, her mother’s artichoke stuffing, garlic knot pull aparts and a traditional green bean casserole. She says she will be reflecting on the last month in a year that has been challenging for restaurants.

At the top of Valenti’s list for giving thanks: her talented staff; the customers who trust her and her team members with their hard-earned dollars; and the abundance and joy that surrounds the holiday season.

“Our independent restaurant community has survived a tough couple of years, and those of us that are fortunate enough to still be here have grown leaner, stronger and more focused. Business has been a bit tougher in some ways. People have limited financial resources, so the pressure is on for us to meet and exceed their expectations.

“Since our food costs are higher, our prices are higher and I think sometimes it is hard for a customer to understand why some items are so expensive,” said Valenti. “I have no doubt that the best lies ahead. Yes, these are concerning times, but this community has limitless energy, commitment and passion. I cannot wait to see what 2025 brings for all of us.”

