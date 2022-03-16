Local restaurants raise money for the Ukraine

”We are citizens of the world, as immigrants, as travelers, as lovers of every culture and people we have ever met across the globe. Our hearts are breaking for the people of Ukraine. Their unique culture and way of life that is being violently attacked. We cannot sit back and just watch. So, we’re going to give back, in the only way we know, by supporting Ukraine through food. Presently, we are introducing a special Ukrainian small plate dish with 100% of the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. Chicken Kyiv - Crumbled and fried chicken stuffed with melted garlic butter served with Deruny - Ukrainian Potato Pancakes served with sour cream. Each serving of this special dish is a $12 donation. We’ll be collecting direct donations as well. We also want to challenge other Miami Valley restaurants to join in on Eat4Ukraine in their own way! We’re going to keep this program going through, at least, the end of March, so stop in and please help as you’re able. - The Castro Family”

The special is dine-in only and it has been a viral hit online with frequent sell-outs.

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Moraine

937-859-8229

http://elmeson.net

The Blue Berry Cafe: Breakfast Special

On March 10 the Blue Berry Cafe posted on its social media that 100% of the sales of this week’s International breakfast special will be donated to a charity to aid the Ukraine.

”Our little staff is joining El Meson and other locally owned restaurants who are raising money for our friends in the Ukraine. We stand together - in good times and in bad - to create awareness in the only way that we know how…with FOOD. While the amounts that we will raise will not be in the millions … we feel strongly that our efforts will be heard and hopefully duplicated. Life is Short - Be Kind.”

The special in question is a French Country Omelet, a two egg omelet with roasted grape tomatoes, garlic, red onion, spinach and gouda cheese. Served with greens dressed with a light lemon balsamic vinaigrette, a petite portion of hash browns, and a croissant.

This week they are also featuring a Reuben quiche made with corned beef, sauerkraut, onion, Swiss cheese and house made swirl rye croutons. Served with Thousand Island dressing and hash browns or fresh fruit cup. Other specials include a blackened salmon burger, roasted cauliflower soup and biscuit beignets with nutella and fruit preserves for dipping.

Blue Berry Cafe features 30-minute call ahead seating to get on the waitlist. They also take reservations for groups of 6-14 guests and now feature a rentable private room for groups of 18 or less. Call 937-848-5900 for more information or to make a reservation.

The Blue Berry Cafe

72 Bellbrook Plaza., Bellbrook

937-848-5900

www.facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe

