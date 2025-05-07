Local retail shop to reopen with new name, focus: furniture, home décor, artwork, vintage fine jewelry

The rebranding will move The Curated Nest away from the the women’s and children’s clothing and accessories offered by the former shop, La De Dah Fashion & Apparel Boutique, since its 2023 opening.

The new store’s name incorporates part of the moniker of its sister store, Options: A Home Boutique, which operates at 7525 Clyo Road.

Explore New Centerville restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine set to open in June

“The other store was definitely 100% a clothing store, and this will be totally a home store,” co-owner Lezlie Burks told this news outlet. “The biggest difference will be there will be more curated, kind of reclaimed pieces in the Nest. It’s all reclaimed woods or reclaimed metals. Instead of throwing something away, they actually redo it.”

Burks said the “Curated” part of the store’s name stems from her venturing out to hand-pick items for the new store.

The Curated Nest by Options’ 3,400-square-foot space will operate with a four-person staff with hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Although the aesthetic of the interior has been upgraded, the original floor plan will remain in effect, Burks said.

The new store also will feature one room dedicated to a different theme each month, she said. Themes will change based on seasons and other concepts.

The goal is to create a inviting, dynamic space that offers visitors a fresh and engaging experience every month, Burks said.

It was important to do that, she said, “just so the store doesn’t get stale.”

“It also intrigues people to want to come to the store at least once a month to see what’s new, what type of designs that we can actually come up with,” Burks said.