Local Santas say it’s a great retirement gig and way to meet other seniors

“You get out of it what you put into it,” says Jo Ann Cooper, 71, retired schoolteacher turned Mrs. Claus. She and husband, Duane, 69, who retired from Wright State University, have been the North Pole couple since 2016, even though they call Yellow Springs home.

Bellbrook resident Tim Taylor, 62, agrees. He joined the Santa pack in 2020 with a little push from wife, Katie. It only took an appearance or two in a Santa suit from Facebook Marketplace. “I was hooked.”

The wonderful warmth of children’s smiles has kept Medway resident Jeff Babb, 63, in the business for 28 holiday seasons. “I’ve had so much fun. I love talking to kids. They’re so honest.”

Not that it’s all fun and games. The Santas say they follow a strict code of ethics to preserve Santa’s image. Real beards are in, though not mandatory. No smoking or drinking alcohol while in the suit — or even near the suit. Avoid “drunk uncles” at events. And most important: Smile, smile, smile.

There are administrative tasks such as keeping track of booking requests, travel costs and taxable income. Taylor created his own booking agreement.

“We run it as a small business,” says Jo Ann Cooper. They hired an accountant. And even though Santa Claus can make anywhere from $150 to $300 an hour or more, according to some Santa sites, decent Santa suits range from $300 to more than $1,000.

Still, Babb, a retired cabinetmaker and school bus driver, noted that his Santa Claus income paid for Christmas presents for his own six children.

Now St. Nick and the missus can shop for gear online, including at Planet Santa, Stuff for Santa and Santa’s Closet. Annual conventions such as Discover Santa in Branson, Mo., and the Santa Family Reunion in Gatlinburg, Tenn., draw Santa product vendors offering everything from antique sleigh bells to naughty lists that shoot flames when you open the book.

Conventions draw hundreds of Santas eager to attend workshops on social media and improv skills. Duana Cooper added Santa pros are very willing to help new Santas. “They’d say, ‘If you have any questions, just give me a call,’ and they’d hand you their business card.”

“You have a whole bunch of people you can talk to,” said Jo Ann Cooper. “That’s why we do it. It’s not the money; it’s the camaraderie.”

The Coopers and Taylor also went to school — the “Harvard” of Santa schools, they said — the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Mich. They said the three-day program covered everything from making wooden toys to posing for pictures.

Taylor noted schools even cover minor details like making eye contact with as many children as possible when appearing in public.

He added that he practiced his jolly laugh so much following his school experience, his wife declared a “No Ho-Ho Zone” in the house. A retired City of Dayton firefighter, Taylor used his quiet time to build a wooden sleigh for his appearances.

Where they work

All three Santas book private home visits, corporate events, community tree lightings and more. Taylor said he really enjoys parades. He does five a year now, including the Centerville Americana Parade, plus Christmas tree lightings for Centerville, Bellbrook and Franklin.

“You see a lot of children is a short amount of time,” he said. “You can make eye contact with most of them. It can be done.”

Babb said home visits are his favorite, where he can read “The Night Before Christmas” and hand out presents parents have hidden on the porch for Santa’s sack. Babb’s Christmas Eve visits cover so much territory he rents a car to cut down mileage on his own vehicle. Most of his business is repeat business or word of mouth.

Taylor also sees a lot of repeat business and supplements with social media, including a Facebook page (Bellbrook Santa) and profiles on GigSalad and The Bash. He joined the Backstage site for performers, which led to voiceover work and a country music video.

Both Taylor and Babb have profiles on the website for the Ohio Santas chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas (IBRBS). The IBRBS and FORBS (Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas) help members with employment and continuing education. They offer member benefits including discounts on background checks and liability insurance.

Duanne Cooper said he and Mrs. Clause focus on Christian charity such as appearances for economically disadvantaged children or disabled adults in the Springfield area. “We’ll go where God sends us.”

Inclusive interactions

They are members of the Buckeye Santas and Bluegrass Santa organizations where group speakers included autism specialists to help Santas better interact with autistic children. At the end of Buckeye Santa meetings, they are learning sign language phrases.

Santa should always be prepared to listen. Children and adults alike usually have something they want to tell St. Nick, said Duane Cooper. And never let go first.

“If a child hugs you, you hug back and always let them release first,” he said.

And when the heartbreaking questions come — Can Santa bring back Mommy who died five months ago? — Santa tells the truth. That’s beyond his powers. Taylor and Cooper both said they write the deceased’s name in a special little book during the child’s visit and promise to pray for the lost one. Then they do.

Most bouncy little visitors to Santa’s lap are happy. They understand that Santa will do his best to bring that special gift. They promise to be good. Their smiles make it all worthwhile.

“You have to have a big heart,” said Taylor. The suit isn’t nearly as important as the willingness to talk to children on their level.

“Anyone can buy the suit,” added Babb. “But you can’t buy the personality.”