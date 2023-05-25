X

Local winery to host music series benefiting Miami County Local Food Council

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
56 minutes ago

Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, located on Horatio Harris Creek Road just outside of Bradford in Darke County, is announcing the second season of its music benefit series.

Music in the Vines will be held every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning June 3 through Sept. 30. The series will raise awareness and money for the Miami County Local Food Council, a nonprofit promoting sustainable food practices and addressing food insecurity in the region, according to a press release.

“Our Music in the Vines series is a celebration of the incredible talent we have right here in our own backyard,” said Shaun Pierce, owner of Twenty One Barrels. “We’re excited to create a space where people can come together, enjoy fantastic music, indulge in our craft beverages, and support a worthy cause like the Miami County Local Food Council. It’s truly a win-win for the community.”

Twenty One Barrels has partnered with the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for the return of the series.

Attendees can expect a different local band or musician on the outdoor stage each evening, the release noted. There will also be a local food truck on-site.

Music in the Vines is a free event. Attendees must be 21 or older. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of hard cider, wine and nonalcoholic beverages during each event will be donated to the Miami County Local Food Council. Guests will also be able to make voluntary donations.

Twenty One Barrels opened in June 2020 with carry-out sales only due to the coronavirus pandemic. One month later, the winery opened with outdoor seating and on-site consumption. In October 2020, Twenty One Barrels fully opened offering a new hard cider and wine destination to the Miami Valley.

For more information about the Music in the Vines series, including the lineup of performers and other event details, visit www.21barrels.com or the winery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

