Lock 27 Brewing teams up with Bill’s Donut Shop for exclusive Christmas Eve release

Lock 27 Brewing in Centerville is once again teaming up with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired stout.

The brewery is replicating the donut shop’s Persian Donut, a glazed cinnamon roll with caramel icing, by using ingredients sourced straight from the bakery.

“It’s a stout with cinnamon and caramel nodes,” said Colin Barnhart, product and sales manager for Lock 27 Brewing, in a news release. “It gives you the aroma and feeling that you’re back at Bill’s Donut Shop when you’re taking a sip of it.”

Lock 27 first teamed up with the donut shop last Thanksgiving by releasing a stout based off of their sour cream donut. In July 2023, they collaborated to create a blonde ale inspired by the shop’s blueberry cake donut. Both donut-inspired beers sold out on the first day, Barnhart said.

The latest stout will be released at 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve at Lock 27′s brewpub at 1035 S. Main St. in Centerville. This year the stout will be released in 750 ml bottles instead of cans. There will be very few select retailers who will get a case.

Barnhart said this collaboration is a fun way to celebrate being home for the holidays with two Centerville institutions.

Lock 27′s Centerville location opened in June 2013. Barnhart’s dad, Steve, was an avid home-brewer prior to opening the neighborhood brewpub. In 2016, Lock 27 expanded to Dayton next to Day Air Ballpark. The Dayton taproom closed in Oct. 2023. A handful of those employee now work in Centerville, Barnhart said.

With the closing of the Dayton location, focus has shifted toward their Centerville location. Every week the brewpub releases a new smashburger. On Wednesdays, customers can purchase a smashburger, fries and a pint of Hank for $15. When they release the Bill’s Donut Shop collaboration beer, the brewpub will feature a breakfast inspired smashburger.

Lock 27 will soon release its holidays beers, Barnhart said. They also have plans to introduce a “mug club.”

The Centerville brewpub is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.lock27brewing.com or the brewpub’s Facebook or Instagram pages.